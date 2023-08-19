Sampson County was proudly represented in Indianapolis as members of the Clinton Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta Sorority (CAC-DST), Inc. attended the 56th National Convention held in Indiana.

The covention took place July 18-23, and the theme of the National Convention was Forward with Fortitude. More than 20,000 Delta sorority members from around the world attended the national conference either virtually or in-person.

The biennial national conference is a business meeting for members to assemble for the purpose of strategic planning and sisterhood bonding.

The Sorority, comprised of more than 350,000 college educated women, is rooted in sisterhood, scholarship, service, and social action.

Among those from the Clinton Alumnae Chapter (CAC) that attended were, CAC President Gloria Bennett, First Vice President Sonja Deloatch, Recording Secretary Shirley Williams, and Chaplain Katrina Boykin. CAC Immediate Past President La’Chandra Parker, Second Vice President Ruby Bell, Treasurer Brittney Henry, Financial Secretary Vada Williams and Anita Blue Faircloth also attended the conference virtually.

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated is led by International President Elsie Cooke-Holmes. Six former national presidents were also in attendance. Among others in attendance were nationally renowned Sorority members, Joy Reid (MSNBC Anchor), Daphne Maxwell Reid (actress), Ledisi (R&B/Jazz artist), Tamika Catchings (WNBA), Marcia Fudge (Secretary of the US Dept. of Housing and Urban Development), and Ketanji Brown-Jackson (Supreme Court Justice).

Vice President Kamala Harris, though not a member of Delta Sigma Theta, was the featured speaker at the sorority’s social action luncheon.

“The 56th National Conference was inspirational as well as informative,” Clinton Alumnae Chapter’s President Gloria Bennett said.