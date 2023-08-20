Have you ever felt bewildered? Have you ever felt confused and full of doubt? Especially when you have to make a tough decision or undecided about what to do or even should you do what you are thinking?

Sometimes we feel out of place. Sometimes we wonder if we should make a change from our residence, occupation, and even family and friends. Sometimes we have that gut feeling or instinct that we should be doing something that we are not doing now.

The Lord has given us the solution to all of this in Proverbs 3:5-6. HE says, “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways, acknowledge HIM, and HE shall direct thy paths.” In these two verses are three commandments to live by during times and confusion, doubt and indecisiveness.

The first commandment is to trust in the Lord will all thy heart. This means to rely and depend on the LORD. Oftentimes this requires patience and just waiting. And while waiting, be assured HE will take you to a place of peace, that will keep you content and quiet until HE makes a move.

The second commandment is to not lean on your own understanding. Many times our thinking and strategy are completely wrong. We must always remember that our thoughts are not HIS thoughts, neither are our ways HIS ways. We have a tendency to rely too much on our own human instincts. No matter how much training, experience and education we have, together, they are no match to GOD”s sovereignty.

The third commandment is to acknowledge GOD in all our ways. This means having fellowship and intimacy with GOD in every area of our lives. If we are communicating with GOD on a daily and timely basis, many of the problems we have will disappear. Worrying, anxiety, confusion, and making wrong decisions will also disappear.

GOD promises that if we obey these three commandments HE will make the paths straight for us. HE will take us down the right roads with no curves and abrupt stop signs. HE wants only the best for us!!!

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.