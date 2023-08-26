This case reminds me of the county song “Almost Persuaded” by David Houston. But, unfortunately, this victim was persuaded, and not worth the cost he paid.

“Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary, the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour.” 1 Peter 5:8 KJV.

I recall an occasion whereby I was assigned to investigate the theft of an automobile, along with the victims’ s wallet and some personal jewelry – the incident occurred over the previous weekend. The victim was an upper-middle-class white male in his mid-thirties who worked excellently in Washington, DC. I will call him John. He lived in a beautiful home, was married, and had several children. The weekend of the incident, John’s wife and children were out of town visiting her relatives, leaving John alone with time on his hands.

When I contacted John to meet him to begin my follow-up investigation, he pleaded with me not to come to his home, where the incident occurred. Instead, John wanted to meet with me in a remote shopping center from his residence. He did not want his neighbors to recognize my unmarked, obvious police vehicle or me as a detective. John did not want his neighbors to know that he had been a victim of a crime; most importantly, he did not want his wife and children to know the specifics of what had happened. He was embarrassed and visibly distraught over this event in his life. John communicated his love for his wife and children well and wanted them shielded from the truth. As his statement unfolded, I soon understood why.

John went on to explain that on that Saturday night, he was home alone and lonesome. He decided to drive to Washington, DC, to have a cocktail. While enjoying his drink, he met an attractive and intelligent African American female, who I will call Joan. A social conversation ensued, and after a time, John suggested to Joan that they return to his home in Fairfax and continue their cocktails there. John was adamant that their time together was only social conversation over alcoholic beverages and nothing more. He planned to return Joan to DC after a while. John went on to explain that he drank too much and passed out. When he awoke, he found his wallet and jewelry, and the car had vanished, along with Joan.

Three weeks later, John’s car was involved in an automobile accident; the driver was male. John’s car had been badly damaged and was stored in the Metropolitan Police Impound Yard. I will call him Wayne. Wayne was arrested and incarcerated in the Washington, DC, Jail from the lookout that I had posted.

I responded to police headquarters and reviewed Wayne’s criminal record, which was quite lengthy. My follow-up review revealed that Wayne was a notoriously well-known female impersonator with an extensive arrest record. After interrogating Wayne, he quickly confessed to his involvement in my investigation and provided a supporting statement consistent with John’s account of the incident.

I assembled a photograph line-up, including Wayne’s photo as a female, and showed it to John. He immediately identified Wayne as “Joan,” whom he had taken to his home for the evening. John’s wrecked car was recovered, but his money and jewelry were long gone.

Wayne was returned to Virginia for prosecution, and John had to testify in court as the victim. John probably hoped that his car was long gone and would never be recovered, and the theft would be turned over to his insurance company for settlement, that this would only be a private “Skeleton in His Closet,” and no one would ever know the truth. That was the last thing John wanted or believed he would have to do.

My responsibilities were completed; thus, I did not have further conversations with John. I do not know what impact this snare set by Satan had on John or his family. All my life, I have had people tell me that they have never received a traffic violation or were ever arrested. The truth of the matter is they probably were never caught. Everyone has done something; some are apprehended, while others are not. Everyone has been allured into a snare set by Satan at one time or another. Some have had their lives ruined, while others have not.

“Put on the full armor of God so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes.” Ephesians 6:11 NIV.

Keith Throckmorton of Perquimans County, NC is a retired from the Fairfax County Police Department.