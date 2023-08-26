John the Baptist said, “Repent for the Kingdom of GOD is at hand. Jesus Christ said, “Repent for the Kingdom of GOD is at hand.” The Apostle Paul said, “Repent, for the Kingdom of GOD is at hand.” All three were encouraging Believers to change their way of thinking. Perhaps this article will change your way of thinking about retirement.

Before I go any further, let me remind you of some divine truths in the Word of God. Our way of thinking is often affected by the world we live in but the Word of God says this should not be.

The Bible says in I John 2:15-16, “Love not the world, neither the things that are in the world. If any man loves the world, the love of the Father is not in him. For all that is in the world, the lust of the flesh, and the lust of the eyes, and the pride of life is not of the Father, but of the world.”

The Bible says in Romans 12:2, “Be not conformed to this world; but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that you may prove what is the good and acceptable and perfect will of God.”

The Bible says in I Cor. 2:12, “We have received not the spirit of the world, but the Spirit which is of GOD; that we might know the things that are freely given to us of God.”

And finally, the Bible says in I Cor. 1:20, “Where is the wise/ Where is the scribe, where is the disputer of this world? Has not GOD made foolish, the wisdom of this world?

A friend of mine asked me one day, “Gilbert, when are you going to retire?” I immediately answered, without thinking about it, “I’m never going to retire.” I surprised myself with my answer, but I quickly realized the answer did not come from me, it came from the Spirit. I have known for a long time that GOD says nothing in HIS Word about retirement. As a matter of fact the word, “retirement” is nowhere in the Word of God.

Why do we spend so much of our lives talking, wondering, bragging and working for retirement? Why do we have a false sense of “I’VE MADE IT,” when we retire? If we would be honest, it is because of the wisdom of this world. The world tells us, trains us, and brainwash us into thinking that our lives are a success, if we can retire comfortably. A successful life is one where GOD is able to say to you, “Well done, thou good and faithful servant.”

Retirement may be one of the biggest deceptions that the devil uses on GOD’s people. Let me make one thing perfectly clear: GOD has nothing against retirement, but when you study the Word and compare the Word to this world, the HOLY SPIRIT gives you only one conclusion. Retirement is for serving the Lord. Don’t let retirement fool you, it’s not just for traveling, vacations, sitting around the house, enjoying yourself, catching up on things or for doing things you always wanted to do. RETIREMENT IS FOR SERVING THE LORD.

GOD wants us to enjoy a lot of things, but those things better not be your primary focus. Your #1 focus during retirement should be serving the LORD. Serving the Lord is about serving others. Jesus once said to HIS disciples, “…If you want to be great, be a servant.”

Jesus gave us a perfect example of what it means to serve the Lord in Matthew 25:31-46. Jesus said, when I was thirsty you gave me drink, when I was hungry you gave me something to eat, when I was sick you came to see about me and when I was in prison you visited me. Jesus said when you did it for the least of my brethren you did it unto me. When we do things for others we are serving the Lord. But we must never forget, GOD knows our motives, we cannot serve others with the hope of getting something in return.

Jesus also said to some, when I was thirsty you gave me nothing to drink, when I was hungry you gave me nothing to eat, when I was sick, you didn’t come to see about me and when I was in prison, you visited me not. Inasmuch as you did not to the least of my brethren,you did it not to me. “You shall go into everlasting punishment.”

Please make special note to yourself: You just don’t serve the people you like, or the educated ones, or the ones with status or wealth, or the special ones in your church. GOD wants us, especially in retirement, to serve the nobodies. GOD has given many the blessing of being able to retire, but it is a special time to serve others. Don’t fool yourself, retirement can be a time that could possibly send you to hell’s fire. We should all be asking ourselves: AM I REALLY SERVING LORD???

Remember Galatians 5:1 which says, “Standfast therefore in the liberty wherewith Christ has made us free and be not entangled again with the yoke of bondage.”

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.