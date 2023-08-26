What the world needs now is ‘love sweet love’ and ‘powerful prayer’ — those are two things there’s just too little of! Would you agree that America the Beautiful needs love and prayer to heal our land?

God watches and waits as turmoil, turning away from Him, faith wanes, sin soars, lack of loving (God first with all our heart, mind, and soul – and loving others) spreads and separates us from the Lord and loved ones. God hears passive prayers from complacent children who fail to understand … how hard Satan is working to destroy the land, deceive the people, and rule with his evil hand. Who will God raise up to take a stand — to do for America what Ezra did for Israel to bring people back to the Lord and save the land?

Ezra was a priest and one of God’s greatest reformers who knew that God’s answer to prayer would overcome sinful living and bring good things to pass. When Exra was released from Babylon , he headed home to Jerusalem with a joyful heart. However, things changed quickly when he saw that Israel was sinking in sinful living. The people were involved with the world and God was not pleased with His people. Ezra, a leader of Israel and man of God saw sinful living and falling away from God in the priests, Levites, princes, and the people. Everything seemed to be against Israel’s recovery. Ezra couldn’t preach to the Israelites because the people would be angry and chase him out of their cities. Questions facing American leaders of God today were stirring in Ezra’s heart for his homeland, Israel. What should we do ‘for such a time as this’ when our nation is sinking in sin with Satan destroying from within?

Ezra was a strong man of faith who saw the situation and realized how serious it was. He was not a blind-eyed optimist who never saw anything wrong in his country. He took action to help Israel recover and reconnect to God.

In Isaiah 42:19 God posed a powerful question. “Who is blind but my servant?” This could not have applied to Ezra for he did not minimize the bad situation in Israel or make excuses for the sins and crimes of the people. He knew the leaders needed eyes to see the sins and evilness in Israel. Oh, that God will raise up leaders like Ezra across America who are not blind but are willing to take bold action as Ezra did.

Ezra was so grieved by the sad situation in his country that he tore his garments, plucked his hair, and sat in astonishment while seeking God’s direction through powerful praying. Exra confessed the people’s sins and pleaded for God’s pardoning and mercy! He knew there was no where to go but to the Lord in prayer. Ezra fasted and prayed for God to forgive the wicked living of His people. He prayed with a broken heart. Have you prayed with a broken heart knowing that God can heal broken hearts? Prayer gets God’s attention; Ezra surely did as he was a mover through prayer with marvelous results. Are we movers through prayer with results that show our love and loyalty to God and concern for the sad state of affairs in our country?

“Now when Ezra had prayed, and when he had confessed, weeping and casting himself down before the house of God, there assembled unto him out of Israel a very great congregation of men and women and children: for the people wept very sore. We have trespassed against our God, and have taken strange wives of the people of the land; yet, now there is hope in Israel concerning this thing. Let us make a covenant with our God to put away all our sins and let it be done according to the law. Arise, for this matter belongeth unto thee: we also will be with thee: be of good and courage and do it.” Ezra 10: 1-4

What can we do about the sad situation in our country? We can pray, repent of our sins, seek revival, and LOVE the Lord our God with all our heart, soul, and mind. Then, He will hear our cries and can heal our land. We can be the church that is pleasing to God and heed the preaching that points us to redemption through prayer. We can embrace revival throughout our land and look for ways to stand up for Jesus whenever we can. Yet, let us not be caught up in our good works and perseverance through hardships, and falling into a cold, stoic, emphasis on works way of religion like the Ephesians did in their church. What letter would we receive, what message would be shared with our churches today?

Would we hear good things about our hard work, positive actions, and good deeds with a powerful ending that puts it all into proper perspective according to God, our Father, Son, and Holy Spirit? Would Jesus tell us of our shortcomings as He did the church at Ephesus?

“Yet, I have one thing against you: You have forsaken your First Love” Revelation 2:4

So, what can we do in America? Pray, repent, make God our first love and love one another.

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.