There should be no doubt in the mind of any that there is power in the word. Newspapers have through history helped greatly in correcting wrongs, shaping the future and being a voice for the people in this land where freedom of speech is one of the foundation blocks. The soft loving words of a mother can heal all kinds of hurts in a small child. The words of a friend or other concerned individual have often been powerful enough to drag one out of a deep depression and in some cases, even keep that person from taking their own life. Space would not allow us to enumerate the many ways in which words, spoken or written are shown to be powerful.

There is no area in which this is more evident than in that of the power of the word of God. One verse somewhat serves to show the power and might within the word of God. The writer of the book of Hebrews said, “For the word of God is quick, and powerful, and sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing even to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit, and of the joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart” (Heb. 4:12). If we begin with the beginning of time and all things physical, we can see clearly the power of God’s word. The Bible begins with, “In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth. And the earth was without form, and void; and darkness was upon the face of the deep, And the Spirit of God moved upon the face of the waters. And God said, Let there be light: and there was light” (Gen. 1:1-3). God said and it was done. Moving through the text of the creation, one time after another God said, “let there be”, and it was done. Many years later, the sweet psalmist of Israel, in a psalm exalting God, said, “By the word of the Lord were the heavens made; and all the host of them by the breath of his mouth. He gathereth the waters of the sea together as an heap: he layeth up the depth in storehouses. Let all the earth fear the Lord: let all the inhabitants of the world stand in awe of him. For he spake, and it was done; he commanded, and it stood fast” (Psalm 33:6-9). That power of the word that created this world, continues to uphold it. The Hebrew writer said, “”God, who at sundry times and in divers manners spake in time past unto the fathers by the prophets, Hath in these last days, spoken unto us by his Son, whom he hath appointed heir of all things, by whom also he made the worlds; Who being the brightness of his glory, and the express image of his person, and upholding all things by the word of his power, when he had by himself purged our sins, sat down on the right had of the Majesty on high” (Heb. 1:1-3). And Peter wrote, “But the heavens and the earth, which are now, by the same word are kept in store, reserved unto fire against the day of judgment and perdition of ungodly men” (II pet. 3:7). The word of God is living and powerful. So, what does it do for us now?

The word of God gives us light by which we can see our way to eternal life. The psalmist wrote, “Thy word is a lamp unto my feet, and a light unto my path” (Psalm 119:105). By it, we get understanding, “Through thy precepts I get understanding: therefore I hate every false way” (Psalm 119:104). No matter what others may say, it is the word of God that provides us with faith. Paul wrote, “So then faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the word of God” (Rom. 10:17). The “quick” word (Heb. 4:12), quickens us as well, for the psalmist said, “This is my comfort in my affliction: for thy word hath quickened me” (Psalm 119:50). And, certainly don’t forget that it is the word of God that saves our souls. James wrote, “Wherefore lay apart all filthiness and superfluity of naughtiness, and receive with meekness the engrafted word, which is able to save your souls” (James 1:21). The word of God is that by which we are begotten and then born again, which new birth is mandatory to entering into the kingdom of God. James said, “Of his own will begat he us with the word of truth, that we should be a kind of firstfruits of his creatures” (James 1:18) to which Peter adds, “Being born again, not of corruptible seed, but of incorruptible, by the word of God, which liveth and abideth for ever” (I Pet. 1:23), making possible that which Jesus revealed to Nicodemus, “Verily, verily, I say unto thee, Except a man be born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God” (John 3:3). The gospel of Christ, which is the word of the Lord (I Pet. 1:25) “…is the power of God unto salvation to every one that believeth…For therein is the righteousness of God revealed from faith to faith…” (Rom. 1:16-17). It converts (Psalm 19:7, it reconciles (II Cor. 5:19) and it sanctifies (John 17:17). The words and works of mere man can do nothing compared to the power of the word of God. Thus, the need for us all to learn it and obey it.

Send any questions or comments to [email protected].