When did the phrase “on purpose” originate? William Shakespeare is credited with its use in December of 1594. Hard to read, Shakespeare’s tales are. Nevertheless, one line from The Comedy of Errors comes to mind as I think about “on purpose.” From Act 4, scene 3, I read, “Besides this present instance of his rage, is a mad tale he told today at dinner of his own doors being shut against his entrance. Belike his wife, acquainted with his fits, on purpose, shut the doors against his way.”

Unsurprisingly, Shakespeare found much of his inspiration in the Bible, especially in the Book of Acts and Ephesians. He used Paul’s advice on how husbands and wives should treat one another (masters and servants’ behavior).

God has given each of us purpose. How, then, can I know God’s will for me? Read my Bible vigilantly, asking God to guide me and give me an understanding of His will. Spend time with other believers who may offer me their wisdom and counsel. Utilize the abilities and gifts my Savior has given me. Listen to God’s Spirit and seek peace and joy. And pray, pray, pray diligently.

“For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” Jeremiah 29:11 NIV. This verse has the ring of a personal promise (here, talking to the captives in Babylon). Some interpret this as a “ME” promise, which is invalid. The Bible teaches selflessness, not a me-centered faith. When Jesus entered the picture, He clarified that this promise was for everyone.

Living on purpose means intentionally or deliberately doing something, such as leaving my Bible on my chair to mark it as reserved. Of my own volition, I choose to live a Christian life on purpose. That doesn’t mean I won’t suffer from medical issues, natural disasters, or losing loved ones. It doesn’t even mean I won’t stumble and backslide. It means that through suffering, I will lean even more on our Savior, having faith and trusting Him that it will all be for my good.

It is great to have a leader(s) that promotes confidence and security in us. When that is not the case, we must pray for our leadership. That is not an easy task, but it is sorely essential – leaders from our local communities to Internationally need heedful and earnest prayers.

“And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.” Romans 8:28 NIV. God is in control and is at work in this broken, suffering world. He can turn every circumstance around for our good in the long term. God doesn’t work to make us happy – but to fulfill His purpose. This promise can only be claimed by those who walk with God.

A believer has a new perspective, outlook, and mindset on life. Their trust is in God, not in life’s tangibles. We learned to accept and not resent pain and persecution, didn’t Jesus? We are told there are two gates, the wide and the narrow. Reverend Billy Graham frequently preached on that topic as the way to Heaven. “Enter through the narrow gate. For wide is the gate, and broad is the road that leads to destruction, and many enter through it. But small is the gate and narrow the road that leads to life, and only a few will find it. Matthew 7:13-14 NIV.

King Solomon observed, “There is a time for everything and a season for every activity under heaven.” Ecclesiastes 3:1 NIV. Read verses 2 – 8 for the timing of all the experiences. The secret to peace with God is to discover, accept, and appreciate God’s perfect timing. We may face many problems that appear to contradict His purpose; they should not be a roadblock to believing in Him. Turn problems into opportunities to know God better.

One does not become dishonest, a gossiper, or a thief by accident; you do it intentionally. If you are of a violent, hostile nature, it is deliberate. You can purposely change your behavior by being intentional in all you do. Search for what God’s purpose for you is. Study God’s Word and pray, asking Him for understanding. Granted, some chapters are not precisely page-turners, but there is a lesson in every verse in the Bible.

Intentional, purposeful living for Christ Jesus will earn you eternity in Heaven.

Patricia Watson Throckmorton was born in Sampson County and lived in the Waycross/Taylors Bridge areas for many years. She is a retired registered nurse and a published author of two books.