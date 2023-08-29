To continue with our theme of healthy eating with children, this month’s recipes will focus on tasty and nutritious recipes to make with your kids. This is a recipe from thepinningmama.com and features dipping fruit in protein-packed yogurt to help up its nutrient content and make it fun!

Ingredients

· Strawberries

· Cantaloupe

· 1/2 – 1 cup Plain or Vanilla Yogurt

· Cookie Sheet

· Cutting Board

· Large Knife

· Paring Knife

· Parchment or Wax Paper

· Cake Pop/Lollipop Sticks

Instructions

1. Cut cantaloupe into 1-2 inch cubes.

2. Cut tops off strawberries so the top is flat.

3. Put parchment/wax paper on cookie sheet.

4. Put a stick into each piece of fruit.

5. Dip fruit in yogurt.

6. Put yogurt covered fruit onto papered cookie sheet.

7. Put in freezer for 30 minutes – 1 hour, until yogurt is frozen. Time will depend on thickness of yogurt coating.

8. Enjoy!

Sydney Johnson Knowles is an Area Family & Consumer Sciences Extension Agent, with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling the Sampson County Center at 910-592-7161.