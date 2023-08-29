To continue with our theme of healthy eating with children, this month’s recipes will focus on tasty and nutritious recipes to make with your kids. This is a recipe from thepinningmama.com and features dipping fruit in protein-packed yogurt to help up its nutrient content and make it fun!
Ingredients
· Strawberries
· Cantaloupe
· 1/2 – 1 cup Plain or Vanilla Yogurt
· Cookie Sheet
· Cutting Board
· Large Knife
· Paring Knife
· Parchment or Wax Paper
· Cake Pop/Lollipop Sticks
Instructions
1. Cut cantaloupe into 1-2 inch cubes.
2. Cut tops off strawberries so the top is flat.
3. Put parchment/wax paper on cookie sheet.
4. Put a stick into each piece of fruit.
5. Dip fruit in yogurt.
6. Put yogurt covered fruit onto papered cookie sheet.
7. Put in freezer for 30 minutes – 1 hour, until yogurt is frozen. Time will depend on thickness of yogurt coating.
8. Enjoy!
Sydney Johnson Knowles is an Area Family & Consumer Sciences Extension Agent, with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling the Sampson County Center at 910-592-7161.