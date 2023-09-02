If one consults Number 20:7-12, they will find Moses smiting a rock that God had told him to speak to. I Samual 8:4-7 record Israel asking for a king so they could be like the nations around them. Naaman sought a cure for his leprosy but initially, he rejected the means that the man of God instructed (II Kings 5:1-13). And, then there is Jonah, who when told by God to go to preach to those of Nineveh, instead fled on a ship to Tarshish (Jonah 1:1-17). What did these all have in common? They each attempted to do things their own way rather than God’s. In this day and age, even within the realm of what is called Christianity, multitudes seem to think that whatever way they think they should go, is pleasing to God so long as they do it in His name.

However, there is a great difference between what man thinks and what God thinks and in the way man goes and the way God would have man to go. The prophet Isaiah said to Judah, a little over seven hundred years before Christ, “For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways saith the Lord. For as the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways, and my thoughts than your thoughts” (Isaiah 55:8-9). Some thousand years before Christ, Solomon said, “There is a way which seemeth right unto a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death” (Proverbs 14:12). It is simply a fact that often times our ways and thoughts are just not what God would have them to be. We could apply this truth to many areas of Christendom. When it comes to how one becomes a child of God, not all agree with what God has stated in His word (Gal. 3:26-29). When it comes to worshipping God, not all worship is acceptable in the sight of God. When Cain offered the fruit of the ground, his offering was not acceptable, because, in the words of God, “…sin lieth at the door” (Gen. 4:3-7). Neither was the worship offered by Nadab and Abihu when they offered strange fire before the Lord (Lev. 10:1-2). The thoughts and ways concerning the one church that is revealed in the word of God (Matt. 16:18; Eph. 4:4; I Cor. 12:13) have been ignored in favor of varying denominations with their creeds and practices, but yet, claiming that they are all right in the sight of God and all going to heaven, just taking different routes. On and on the list could go of specific topics wherein many have opted to embrace his own thoughts and ways.

There is no doubt, God does have a way! Jesus said, “Enter ye in at the strait gate: for wide is the gate, and broad is the way, that leadeth to destruction, and many there be which go in thereat: Because strait is the gate, and narrow is the way, which leadeth unto life, and few there be that find it” (Matt. 7:13-14). Jusus clearly points out that God has a way, man has a way and only those that follow the Lord’s way will have eternal life. After Paul had taught and baptized Lydia in Philippi, “a certain damsel possessed with a spirit of divination met us, which brought her masters much gain by soothsaying: The same followed Paul and us, and cried, saying, These men are the servants of the most high God, which show unto us the way of salvation” (Acts 16:16-17). God certainly has His way, man is just not following it.

There can really be only two possibilities of why this is so. Either it is because of selfish motives and desire, or because of ignorance. Of the first, surely there are a few that go their way for what they can get out of it. However, it is likely that most are guilty because of ignorance. The apostle Paul said of his fellow Jews, “For I bear them record that they have a zeal of God, but not according to knowledge. For they being ignorant of God’s righteousness, have not submitted themselves unto the righteousness of God” (Rom. 10:2-3). Early in that same epistle, Paul had revealed the location and availability of that “righteousness of God”. He said, “For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ: for it is the power of God unto salvation to every one that believeth; to the Jew first, and also to the Greek. For therein is the righteousness of God revealed from faith to faith: as it is written, The just shall live by faith” (Rom. 1:16-17). It will be the gospel of Christ by which we are judged in the last day. Jesus said, “He that rejecteth me, and receiveth not my words, hath one that judgeth him: the word that I have spoken, the same shall judge him in the last day” (John 12:48). “When the Lord comes again, “…Jesus shall be revealed from heaven with his mighty angels, In flaming fire taking vengeance on them that know not God, and that obey not the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ” (II Thess. 1:7-8). But, as Jesus noted, the many doctrines and practices and deviations from God’s word that make up the broad and easy way (Matt. 7:13) is the one most will follow.

