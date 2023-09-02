Living the Christian life is not an easy task. It becomes difficult because of what happens when we are Born Again.

At our natural birth, we are born with a human nature. We are born in sin as a result of being descendants of Adam. Our human nature is best described as flesh. The Bible has nothing good to say about our human nature or flesh. The Unbeliever lives only in the flesh. Believers can live in the flesh or in the Spirit. The Apostle Paul repeatedly encourages Believers to overcome fleshly deeds by living in the Spirit. And this is the first battle that Believers face and it is a lifetime battle

Jesus introduced us to this battle when HE was tempted by Satan in the wilderness. Jesus’ victory over Satan was due primarily to who HE was. Jesus, who was GOD manifested in the flesh, was born also with a human nature, but He also had a divine nature as God the Son. HIS divine nature was manifested to us when HE was baptised by John the Baptist in the Jordan River. Upon HIS baptism, the HOLY SPIRIT of GOD descended upon HIM like a dove.

When we accept Christ, we too, are given a divine nature through the Holy Spirit, which is given to us. Thus we have the concept of being born again. We are born again because we now have a new nature. But our old human nature is still with us.

Jesus Christ was able to overcome the temptations of Satan because Jesus’ divine nature was able to keep his human nature, (flesh) in check!!! Every temptation of Satan was an appeal to the flesh, which at all times, have a desire to be satisfied.

Our first and lifetime battle is the one between our divine nature and our human nature. If we are to be pleasing to God, obey Him and do His will, we must be able to do like Jesus in using our divine nature to keep our human nature in check. Again, our divine nature is Spirit while our human nature is flesh. Jesus said in Matthew 26:41, “Watch and pray, that you enter not into temptation” the Spirit is willing, but the flesh is weak.”

The Holy Spirit within us is willing to guide and teach us how to be good and obedient servants of the Lord. Our flesh is not willing to do so because it is weak. In fact our flesh is so weak and selfish, that it automatically fights against the guidance and teachings of the SPIRIT. But Romans 8:1 says, “There is now no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus, who walk, (follow), not after the flesh, but after the SPIRIT.” The Bible also says in Romans 8:13, “For if you live after the flesh, ye shall die, but if you, through the SPIRIT, mortify the deeds of the body, you shall live.”

The battle between flesh and spirit boils down to who you feed the most and who you exercise the most. To have victory, and to mortify the deeds of the flesh, we must be constantly feeding and exercising the spirit. Many Believers, including myself at times, are not feeding and exercising the spirit enough. Feeding our spirit should be our number one priority each and every day.

It is very easy for us to become unaware of the everyday things that we do, that feed our flesh. Many of us watch television everyday which is a major source of flesh-feeding. The same is true of Facebook, YouTube, TikTok and other sites on the internet. Even the music we listen to can be major flesh-feeders.

We feed our spirit by meditating on God’s word, both, day and night. Trust me, it takes both day and night. We feed our spirit talking to God during the course of every day. Not just when we get up in the morning and right before we go to bed at night. We feed our spirit by sitting in silence in the presence of God every day. Everyday is a day that the Lord has made to feed our spirit so we won’t follow and succumb to the wiles of the devil, the world and the lust of our flesh.

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.