With our world rotating and revolving per God’s plans, how can so much evil run rampant across the land? God’s got the whole world in His Hands while waiting for people across His creation to understand — what the world needs now is love sweet love for God first and one another … and with Him at the helm! Can America turn around and honor God’s plan … Yes, we can! Song lyrics from the seventies speak even more powerfully to people’s hearts in 2023.

“What the world needs now is love, sweet love; it’s the only thing that there’s just too little of. What the world needs now is love sweet love, no not just for some, but for everyone. Lord, we don’t need another meadow, there are cornfields enough to grow, sunbeams enough to shine … everyone listen if you want to know — what the world needs now is LOVE sweet LOVE for everyone!”

Conflicts continue to rise up, wars rage, evil lurks at every turn, as people are being killed, while property and precious pieces of history are being burned. Sad but true … God is being demoted from those whose tainted hearts yearn to seize the reins and drive our nation down the drain!

What can we do? We can pray and seek the Lord’s guidance and protection every day. When conflict comes and disputes arise, we want to rush in and defend our position, blame other people, and bully our way without being morally right — to win any argument or battle no matter how corrupt the fight! Are you caught up in tension, anxiety, or disputes that continue to drag you down while wearing a dreadful frown? Reading a remedy in James 1:19 will turn your frown upside down and give you peace where it seems there is no peace to be found!

“Be quick to hear, slow to speak, and slow to anger.” James 1:19

James is showing us the way to maintain a quiet spirit is to live by Jesus’ example! Hard as it is to do, we can have a quiet spirit and live life bravely, boldly, and beautifully out loud in love sweet love for God first and everyone.

Yes, what the world needs now is love sweet love and a quiet spirit. Next, week we will embrace the rest of this story with four ways to have a quiet spirit and humbly serve the Lord out loud in love.

How can we possibly maintain a quiet spirit when sinful living and horrible happenings plague our planet? In the first chapter of James we are given words to help us seek the Lord and look for love in these trying times … “ Be quick to hear, slow to speak, and slow to anger.” James 1:19

Sharing four things we can do to maintain a quiet spirit can empower us to live in humility as Jesus did. As you read these powerful remedies, think on how your spirit shows on a daily basis. May all of His children be encouraged to live by Jesus’ example and rightly run all daily races.

First, we should PRAY and ask the Lord to guard our mouths. Luke 12:12 When we take that step of faith, He will give the right words to say for every situation that comes our way. Asking for discernment is wise; it reveals root issues and insight into how we should handle things. When life looks dismal and we don’t know what to do, we can pray!

Second, we can look at things the way Jesus taught by example. We show we believe and follow the life of Jesus Christ by the way we respond. In Romans 8:28, we learn how the Lord works every single situation for the believer’s benefit. Are we true believers who stand strong for what is good and right in God’s sight. Do we live by a DIVINE perspective? Woe are we when we leave the Lord out of our daily doings!

Third, when we get hurt, treated wrong, put down by someone who caused a conflict, we should FORGIVE! Jesus died to pardon all of our sin, so we should forgive others. If we become clogged up with unforgiveness, our lives will be filled with burdensome. We will be filled with resentment, rocky roads of disappointment, and broken relationships. Taking the first step to forgive others may be hard, but when we “Just Do It”… the yoke Satan tries to trap us with is broken, while our hearts are filled with joyful peace and closeness to Christ.

Fourth, it is important to RESPOND (in ways pleasing to God) to situations when we have done wrong or hurt someone. We should listen to the Holy Spirit’s stirrings inside our hearts and look to Him for help as we step in faith to make amends by apologizing and asking forgiveness! A genuine “I’m sorry; please forgive me” shows our hearts have been pricked by God to do what is right and good in His sight. Jesus taught the importance of having forgiving hearts by the way He lived and loved. How did He respond to conflict and difficult situations?

Jesus prayed and put all things in proper perspective without casting stones. When traps were deviously put in place — by the Pharisees — to accuse and silence Jesus Christ our Savior, He responded in ways pleasing to His Father. When the Pharisees brought a woman into the temple courts who was caught in adultery, they said the law of Moses said she should be stoned.

Then, they asked Jesus, “what do you say?”

Jesus kneeled down and wrote in the sand. Yet, they kept questioning him with hopes of entrapment. Then, He said words that silenced the Pharisees and sent them away dragging their long robes behind them.

John 8 gives a powerful account of how Jesus handled conflict and difficult situations.

“Let any one of you who is without sin be the first to throw a stone at her”! When they all walked away, Jesus was left with the woman still standing there. Jesus stood up and asked her, “Woman, where are they? Has no one condemned you?”

“No one sir,” she said.

“Then neither do I condemn you, Jesus declared. “Go now and leave your life of sin.”

How do we handle conflict and difficult situations in a world where sin is rampant and people are hurting people beyond belief? We pray, put things in a divine perspective when the devil tries to trap and take us down, forgive — forgive — and forgive again and again with our eyes on HIM, and respond in a way pleasing to God when we have done wrong things and hurt people.

We should always apologize and ask forgiveness with humility not hostility! Putting these four things in proper perspective is important as we go forth in faith in a world sadly sinking in sin. We can respond to conflict in our lives by praying for the strength to stay calm and do what is right and good in God’s sight! Then, the devil will not win the fight.

Jesus will stick with us through thick and thin when we stay closely connected to Him. And when we are tempted and tossed within… we will lift our eyes to Jesus, seek Him, pray, trust and obey with blessed assurance that God wins in the end!

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.