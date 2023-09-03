When was the last time you were knowingly criticized? Criticism can be a negative or positive judgment of someone or something. We all glow with acceptance when showered with positive, constructive words but consider the other side of the coin. We must remember that God can use negative criticism to tell us something important. The next time someone critiques you, ask yourself if there is a lesson in their words.

“He who listens to a life-giving rebuke will be at home among the wise. He who ignores discipline despises himself, but whoever heeds correction gains understanding. The fear of the Lord teaches a man wisdom and humility comes before honor.” Proverbs 15:31-33 NIV.

It is difficult not to become defensive or get your back up because you see yourself as faultless. Listen to the words spoken to you; listen for understanding, then evaluate those words. It is wise not to reject those words immediately. Think about them and pray for insight.

Solomon said in Proverbs 10:8 NIV, “The wise in heart accept commands, but a chattering fool comes to ruin.” Words from a good person are valuable. It is easy to get opinions from those who tell us what they think we want to hear. We should seek out believers who will tell us the truth, even if it may be painful. That is how we grow in character and in our faith walk.

Saint Paul told the Ephesians to leave behind their old, sinful ways and live as children of the light. “For you were once darkness, but now you are light in the Lord. Live as children of light (for the fruit of the light consists in all goodness, righteousness, and truth) and find out what pleases the Lord.” Ephesians 5:8-10 NIV.

“Do not let unwholesome talk come out of your mouths, but only what is helpful for building others up according to their needs, that it may benefit those who listen.” Ephesians 4:29 NIV. Paul warns us against unwholesome language, bitterness, and bad attitudes. Christians are easily identified by how they live, talk, and behave. If you know a brother or sister on a wayward track, gently and lovingly offer constructive criticism to get them on a Godly path.

Luke said in 17:3 NIV, “So watch yourselves. If your brother sins, rebuke him, and if he repents, forgive him.” Our life-long task is to obey God and make disciples of men. Primum non-nocere is the Latin phrase that means “first, do no harm.” This is a commonly taught principle in healthcare. It is part of the Hippocratic Oath that physicians swear to uphold when graduating with medical degrees. As teachers of His Word, we should remember this ancient oath: “First, do no harm.”

Before you offer constructive criticism, earnestly pray about it. Be sure there is a good, solid reason for doing so. Be aware of your tone and body language. Assure this is done in private. Always begin the conversation with something complementary. The language should always focus on a particular behavior, not the person. Avoid using “you” statements.

If you are on the receiving end of a critique, listen to the truth in what is being said and consider the criticism’s ultimate goal. David taught Solomon as a young boy that seeking God’s wisdom was his most important choice – choosing between the two paths of wicked or righteousness. Choosing the path of morality does not mean that we will not falter. It does mean that we are in step with God’s will and His teaching. When we stumble, pray there is a like-minded believer to correct us.

When ministering to the Gentiles, Paul said this: “I myself am convinced, my brothers, that you yourselves are full of goodness, complete in knowledge and competent to instruct of another.” Romans 15:14 NIV. The Apostle wanted the Roman Christians to know that he felt they were filled with a kind and affectionate spirit and knowledge.

Occasionally, I hear the term “we (believers) are outnumbered. I do not subscribe to that statement because of this. Some Christians are loquacious (chatty, verbose, talkative) about their walk with God, while others hold their beliefs close to their heart and have a more intimate, private relationship with our Savior. Some folks stand, raise their hands in praise, and shout Amen or Hallelujah while others sit calmly with their hands folded in their laps. Neither is right or wrong – it is a personal choice. The crucial thing to know is that your relationship with the Lord is embedded within your soul.

“Let your light shine before men, that they may see your good deeds and praise your Father in heaven.” Matthew 5:16 NIV.

Patricia Watson Throckmorton was born in Sampson County and lived in the Waycross/Taylors Bridge areas for many years. She is a retired registered nurse and a published author of two books.