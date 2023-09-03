The arrival of Christopher Columbus in 1492 started the European colonization of the Americas. He was a devout Roman Catholic who felt that his name Christopher (Christ-Bearer), was evidence of his destiny. Christopher thought he found assurance in the scripture to sail the globe with a Christian message. Psalm 107:23-24, “Those that go down to the sea in ships, which do business on the great waters, they see the works of the Lord and his wonders in the deep.” Our Christian heritage made us the greatest country in the world in only 350 years.

Describing his motive, Columbus stated, “With a hand that could be felt, the Lord opened my mind to the fact that it would be possible, and He opened my will to the desire to accomplish that project. The Lord proposed that there should be something miraculous in this matter of the voyage to the Indies.” Discovered instead was America.

These early colonists lived hard and demanding lives. They had to pray and look to the Holy Scriptures and the Lord for survival. The influence of Christianity grew in America. As a Christian nation, God’s destiny for America was becoming more apparent and witnessed by Native Americans.

Pocahontas, thought to be the earliest Native American convert to Christianity, was Chief Powhatan’s daughter. Her baptism and marriage to John Rolfe helped establish peaceful relations between the colonists and Native Americans. She was baptized in Jamestown in 1613 or 1614 and named Rebecca in the Anglican church.

The pulpit greatly encouraged dissent against King George and Great Britain throughout the Revolutionary War. However, the clerics of that period were bold men of faith, serving God, and they realized that as shepherds of their flocks, they had to step up, lead, and get politically involved in defeating their enemy. As a result, more than one hundred ministers served through this war, and the influence of Christianity became more robust and more influential. The political activism earned these black-robed clergy the name “The Black Regiment.”

At the bottom of the original Declaration of Independence, the Continental Congress ordered the first copies of the Declaration to be sent to parish ministers, who were required to read it to their congregations. As soon as worship service ended, the first Lord’s Day after they received it.

Not all of the Founding Fathers were Christians, but the principles of Christianity influenced them. Almost all of them thought from a Biblical perspective. The Declaration of Independence documented the source of all authority and rights as “Their Creator” Those individual human rights were God-given, not human-made.

Of the 55 delegates to the Constitutional Convention, the core group of Christian Founding Fathers who shaped the foundations of our nation included 28 Episcopalians, 8 Presbyterians, 7 Congregationalists, 2 Lutherans, 2 Dutch Reformed, 2 Methodists, 2 Roman Catholics, 1 Unknown, and three deists (who believe in an impersonal God). 93% of its members were from Christian churches.

The Battle of New Orleans occurred on January 8, 1815. The British suffered 2042 casualties during this battle: 291 killed, 1,267 wounded, and 484 captured. The Americans had 71 losses: 13 dead, 39 wounded, and 19 missing.

History records that many spent the night in the Ursuline Chapel, praying and crying. Finally, a courier arrived at the moment of communion and advised of the victory. General Andrew Jackson proclaimed, “By the Blessings of Heaven, directing the valor of the troops under my command, one of the most brilliant victories in the annals of war was obtained.”

For America, The Battle of New Orleans was a moment of Thanksgiving through prayer.

After the Union Army’s devastating loss at the 2nd Battle of Bull Run in August 1862, President Abraham Lincoln confessed this: “I have been driven many times upon my knees by the overwhelming conviction that I had nowhere else to go. My own wisdom and that all about me, seemed insufficient for that day”.

Founding Father James Madison was responsible for our three parts of government. So inspired, he was by Isaiah 33:22, For the Lord is our Judge (Judicial Branch); The Lord is our Lawgiver (Legislative Branch); The Lord is our King (Executive Branch); He will save us.

IN GOD WE TRUST, our national motto, was adopted as the United States’ official motto in 1956. Our slogan was no doubt derived from Psalm 18:1-3.

Benjamin Rush, a signer of the Declaration of Independence, responded when questioned about his political party affiliation: “I have been called alternately an Aristocrat and a Democrat. I am now neither. I am a Christ-Ocrat. I believe all power will always fail to produce order and happiness in man’s hands. He alone who created and redeemed man is qualified to govern him.”

Calvin Coolidge, 30th President of the United States, said: “Settlers came here from mixed motives, some for pillage and adventure, some for trade and refuge, but those who have set their imperishable mark upon our institutions came from far higher motives. Generally defined, they were seeking a broader freedom. They were intent upon establishing a Christian commonwealth according to the principle of self-government.”

Look at where America is today. The reason is the failure to exist as a Christian nation, as we were founded to be, and allowing God’s word and lifestyles to be compromised for unGodly worldly acceptances. Choose what churches you attend wisely.

God bless America.

Keith Throckmorton of Perquimans County, NC is a retired from the Fairfax County Police Department.