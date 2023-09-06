On Saturday, Sept. 9, at 6 p.m., St. Jude United Holy Church will have its regular Second Sunday service this week. Everyone is invited to attend.

On Sunday, Sept. 10, at 9:45 a.m., regular morning service will be held at Divine Presence Worship Center, Clinton, N.C. Pastor Tanisha Boykin will bring forth the message. Music rendered by the church choir. All are welcome. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Sept. 10, at 10 a.m., regular morning service will be held at Christ Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. Pastor Marvin Clowney will bring forth the message. Music rendered by the church choir. All are welcome. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Sept. 10, at 10 a.m., regular morning service will be held at the NC Prayer Tower Del Ministries, Pastor Thira Peterson will bring forth the message. (Founder and Pastor Thira Peterson) Prayer, Singing, Testimony, and the word of God. All are welcome. (Face masks are required). 79 Lessie Land Garland Hwy., Clinton, N.C.

On Sunday, Sept. 10, at 10 a.m., regular morning service will be held at Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. Pastor Thaddeus Godwin Sr. will bring forth the messenger. Music rendered by the church choir.

On Sunday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Church of God will have regular morning service. The pastor, Betty J. Melton will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Come out and let’s praise and worship the word of God. Location: 400 E. Pinewood St., Roseboro, N.C. (Face masks are required)

On Sunday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Little Field Missionary Baptist Church, Newton Grove, N.C. will have regular morning service. The pastor, the Rev. Dr. Claudie Morrisey will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the praise team. Come out and let’s praise and worship the word of God. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Sept. 10, regular morning service at 11 a.m. will be held at Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro, N.C. Pastor, the Rev. Dr. S.E. Bryant will bring forth the message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is invited to attend. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Sept. 10, at 11 a.m. Gateway Deliverance Ministries at 1766 Rowan Road, Clinton, N.C. will have regular morning service, The pastor, Bishop Eddie Parker will bring forth the message. Music by the church choir. Everyone is invited to attend. (Face masks are required)

On Sunday, Sept. 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. will have regular morning service. The pastor, the Rev. Jeffery White will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is invited to attend. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Sept. 10, at 3 p.m., service will be held at Gospel Tabernacle of Grace (Haitian/American Church). Pastor Rosemond Delva will render service. The church choir will render the music. Several guest speakers will attend the service. Location: 75 Hanson Road (Friendly Community Center Clinton). FMI, call Pastor Delva at 919-904-2242. All are welcome to join us.

On Saturday, Sept. 23, from 8 to 10 a.m., the Carter Family invites everyone to attend The Walk For Hope Walkathon. This event has been created to raise awareness and funds for the MS Foundation. The mission of the MS Foundation is to help support those that have been diagnosed with the disease called multiple Sclerosis (AKA MS). The location will be Newkirk Park, 503 Ferrell St., Clinton, N.C. You may register to walk on Eventbrite.com or register in person. FMI, please contact [email protected] or call 910-385-2056. Join the movement $10 registration. Bring Family and Friends. Beverages and snacks provided.

On Sunday, Oct. 8, at 3 p.m., Fall Festival will be held at Divine Presence Worship Center, 515 S.E. Blvd Clinton, N.C. Free Concert/ Food for sale/offering. Musical guests are: Thnkful As One (Fayetteville); Jaeden Best and Choral Friends (Clinton); Renewed (Clinton); and Divine Praise Community (Clinton). FMI, contact host pastor: The Rev.Tanisha Boykin 910-379 1892.

Three in One Family Center Food Drive and dry goods from 10 a.m. till 12 noon. The first Tuesday of each month at Napa Auto Parts parking lot in Roseboro, N.C.

First Baptist Church, Stedman, N.C. will distribute food boxes every 3rd Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. (Pastor: The Rev. P. Melvin)

The Great And Terrible God’s Church see the messenger: Go to Apostle Gino Jennings on YouTube.

Divine Presence Worship Center, 515 S.E. Blvd Clinton, N.C. Sunday Services every 1st and 3rd at 9:45 a.m. Bible Study every other Wednesday night via Facebook Live on the Divine Presence Worship Center page. Pastor: The Rev. Tanisha Boykin.

The House of Prayer, Faison, N.C. Every Sunday Night at 7:30 p.m. Prayer Service every Thursday night from 6-7 p.m.

Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. Church Service every 1st and 3rd at 11:15 a.m. Pray meeting and Bible study every Wednesday night at 7 p.m.

N.C. Prayer Tower Del Ministries, 79 Lessie Land Garland Hwy. Clinton, N.C. Sunday Services are held every Sunday at 10 a.m. Prayer, Singing, Testimony, and the word of God. Pastor: Thira Peterson

Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, Sunday Services are held at 11 a.m. Host Pastor: Bishop Fullwood

Clinton International Church services on 1st and 5th Sundays at 11 a.m. Host Pastor: The Rev. Paul Blue. Tillery St. Clinton, N.C.

Gateway Deliverance Ministries, Every Sunday service at 11 a,m, Bible Study every Wednesday at 7 p.m. 1766 Rowan Road, Clinton, N.C.

Temple of God Deliverance Ministry 307 Railroad St. Roseboro, N.C. Sunday morning service at 11 a.m. Monday’s Prayer service at 7 p.m. Bible Study on Wednesday at 7 p.m. (on Zoom). The ID number is 209-952-3830 and the password to join is 485677. Pastor: Bishop Andrew Thomas

Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro, NC Sunday School every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Worship Service every 1st thru 4th Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor: The Rev. Dr. S.E. Bryant.

Holy Tabernacle UNC Sunday School at 10 a.m. Sunday Worship Services, every Sunday at 11 a.m. Bible Study every Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. (in person); 7 p.m. a conference call when announced. Temperature check and mask required. Pastor: Bishop Christopher Brown lll

Lisbon St. Sunday School at 9 a.m. Worship Service at 10 a.m. Lisbon St. Noon Day Prayer is held every Wednesday Conference call- 1 712-432-6122 code- 645099# Bible Study on Thursday night at 5:30 p.m. in person and on Facebook live. (Face masks are required.) Pastor: Dr. Thaddeus Godwin Sr.

Church of God, Roseboro, N.C. Worship Service every Sunday at 10 a.m. Sunday School at 9 a.m. Host pastor: Betty J. Melton.

Union Star Freewill Baptist Church Worship services at 11 a.m. first and third Sundays. Bible Study is held Wednesday at 7 p.m. Pastor: Evangelist Deborah Taylor.

Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Worship Service at 11 a.m. Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. Bible Study is held Wednesday at 6 p.m. Pastor: The Rev. Jeffery White

Christ Missionary Baptist Church Worship Service at 10 a.m. Bible Study every Wed. at 7 p.m. Conference call- 617-829-6138. Pastor: The Rev. Marvin T. Clowney Sr.

St. Jude United Holy Church, Clinton, N.C. Pastor: Elder Patrick D. Cooper. Service every second and fourth Sundays at 11 a.m. Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. Bible Study Thursday nights at 7 p.m. Noon Day Pray at 12:15 p.m. Monday thru Saturday. Conference Call #339-209-6421.

The Ram In The Bush Church has Sunday morning service every 2nd and 3rd. at 11 a.m. Pastor: The Rev. Judy Howard.

Holly Grove Church of Christ Clinton, Sunday School at 9:45 2nd and 4th Sundays at 11 a.m. 1st.-3rd. & 5th Sunday School at 9:45 online. Bible Study is held Wednesday at 7 p.m. (online) 1-978-990-5044 Access Code:5930546#

Robinson Chapel Church Roseboro, Bible Study is held every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. Dial 339-209-5109. (no access code is needed)

First Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro, N.C. Worship Services first Thursday, fifth Sundays. Pastor: The Rev. John Oliver

St. Stephens Holiness Church, Turkey, N.C. Worship Services: at 11 a.m. first and third Sunday. Host: Guest Pastor

First Missionary Baptist Church, Keansville, N.C. Worship Services: Every Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor: The Rev.Cornelius Moore

Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church Sunday School at 9:45 Morning Worship at 11 a.m.

Jackson Grove Bible Church of God, Midway, N.C. Service at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Sunday. Host pastor: Elder Louise Royal

Thought For The Week: May God bless you.

Prayers go out for the sick/shut-ins and the families that lost loved ones.

If you have any church news, please contact me at 910-723-2658 or email me at [email protected].