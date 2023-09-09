Ecclesiastes 3:8, KJV, “A time to love and a time to hate, a time of war and a time of peace.”

Jeremiah 51:20, NIV, “You are my war club, my weapon for battle— with you, I shatter nations, with you I destroy kingdoms.”

Psalms 144:1 KJV, “Blessed be the LORD my Strength, which teacheth my hands to war, and my fingers to fight.”

There are many Biblical Scriptures addressing war. Wars always have been and always will be. God has always answered our prayers regarding the wars we have been involved in. Examples would be the Revolutionary War, the War of 1812, and World War Two.

Righteous warriors have always brought victory in the name of the Lord. God has used some people due to their experiences of fearless criminal activity. Such a person was Sam Childers.

Sam Childers was born in Grand Forks, North Dakota, in 1963. During the spring of 1974, shortly before he turned 12, Childers’s family moved to Grand Rapids, Minnesota. Upon entering the seventh grade, Sam Childers was introduced to cigarettes, marijuana, alcohol, and heroin. Childers spent many following years of drug addiction, drug dealing, and alcoholism. Also, he developed a deep love for motorcycles. This lifestyle inclined him to become a member of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club.

Before converting to Christianity and turning his life over to God in 1992, his wife, Lynn, influenced Sam’s conversion during a revival at an Assembly of God Church. Childer’s pastor supposedly prophesied that Childers would go to Africa at this revival service. Sam Childers’s faith in the Lord and His calling grew stronger. At the end of 1997, Sam Childers made his first trip to Sudan. During that first trip and other journeys that followed, Sam Childers was exposed to the atrocious evils of the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA).

The Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) is a violent, extremist rebel organization that occupies Uganda, South Sudan, the Central African Republic, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The group’s cult leader and self-proclaimed messiah is Joseph Kony. There is no credible news on whether Kony is dead or alive; however, it is assumed he is still on the loose and is one of Africa’s most notorious warlords.

They killed, tortured, maimed, raped, and abducted many civilians, virtually enslaving numerous children. Although its activity levels diminished somewhat compared to 1997, the area the LRA targeted grew. The LRA sought to overthrow the Ugandan Government and inflicted brutal violence on the population in northern Uganda. LRA forces also targeted local government officials and employees. In addition, they targeted international humanitarian convoys and local Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) workers.

The LRA abducted large numbers of civilians for training as guerrillas. Most victims were children and young adults. They abducted young girls as sex and labor slaves. Other children, mainly girls, were reported to have been sold, traded, or given as gifts by the LRA to arms dealers in Sudan. While some later escaped or were rescued, the whereabouts of many children remain unknown.

This organization was initially identified as a terrorist group, but the government has since removed that label. In summary, LRA has been accused of human rights violations, including murder, abduction, mutilation, child sex slavery, and recruitment of child soldiers.

Sam Childers and his wife Lynn responded to God’s calling and co-founded “Angels of East Africa.” This Children’s Village Orphanage is located in Numule, South Sudan. Rescuing children from the evil LRA became a war battle zone for Sam Childers. He reverted to the skills he learned from his previous conversion life. Sam Childers became respected by the natives as “The Machine Gun Preacher” as he always carried a gun and a Bible during these wars to free children.

From 1998 through 2007, Sam Childers conducted child rescue missions against the LRA in Northern Uganda. From 1999 through 2010, he completed additional rescue missions in Southern Sudan. Sam (Machine Gun Preacher) Childers rescued over 1,000 stolen children.

In 2013, Sam Childers was awarded the “Mother Teresa Award for Social Justice.” He has become a world-known figure for children afflicted by internal strife. In 2011, a movie depicting Childers heroism, starring Gerard Butler, was released – “Machine Gun Preacher.”

Keith Throckmorton of Perquimans County, NC is a retired from the Fairfax County Police Department.