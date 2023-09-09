How do you pray and worship the Lord? What sermons have touched your heart so profoundly that the message is forever planted in your heart? Thinking on things that are lovely, like powerful worship and prayers, keep us lifted in love and looking to the Lord as we meander through ‘the mess in our world’ with our eyes on The Maker, our hearts in tune with His message, and our faith shining for Thee… still working miracles for all His children to see!

In April of 2007, my husband, Tim, lost his voice as he bravely battled cancer. We, along with a village of family and friends, were praying for a miracle of healing. Spending days by his bedside, I sat quietly in deep thought and prayer as he slept. When Tim was awake, I played his favorite music and shared heartfelt memories of our love story spanning three decades. When cancer threatened to take his voice, Tim told me, “When my voice is gone, our music will talk for me”!

When that time came and his sweet voice I could not hear, playing old tunes from the seventies that sent our teenage love soaring brought peace to Tim and to me. Clint, our youngest son, played his guitar and sang Jack Johnson songs for his dad to hear. Cameron, our oldest son, talked with his dad about DJ ing days and brought his dad cheer. Praying together, sharing stories, singing love songs to Tim, sharing pictures of family times through the years brought hope and tears! Yet, Tim’s favorite thing was when I pulled a tall stool by his bed, held his hand, kissed his forehead, and silently sat by his side. In solemn, sweet silence… we shared love that could surely be heard in heaven even with no words spoken by either of us on earth. Our love from within was speaking to one another and to HIM.

When a friend sent me a copy of ‘The Quiet Sermon’, I read it to Tim and sent it to several friends. Fast forward sixteen years when the old story about a quiet sermon surfaced again, I knew it should be shared with the readers and friends who read the stories our heavenly Father sends. So, here it is for each of you to read. May you be blessed and encouraged to sow good seeds as you serve the Lord and share quiet sermons wherever He leads.

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.