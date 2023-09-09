The way of the Lord is the way that ends in eternal life (Matt. 7:14). That being the case, it is obviously a much needed way. Yet, let us develop this thought a bit. Why is it so?

We start with the cause of a need: we start with sin. God told Adam not to eat of the fruit of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil, and said, “for in the day that thou eatest thereof thou shalt surely die” (Gen. 2:17). Ezekiel told his fellow Israelite captives in Babylon, “The soul that sinneth, it shall die. The son shall not bear the iniquity of the father, neither shall the father bear the iniquity of the son: the righteousness of the righteous shall be upon him, and the wickedness of the wicked shall be upon him” (Ezekiel 18:20). The apostle Paul told the Roman Christians, “For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord” (Rom. 6:23).

However, we are aware that Adam and Eve lived on after eating the forbidden fruit hundreds of years and bore sons and daughters (Gen. 3:6; 5:3-4). And, we know from experience that one does not immediately keel over dead when they sin. Death is a separation. In his argument for the necessity of works of obedience as a part of a living faith, James wrote, “For as the body without the spirit is dead, so faith without works is dead also”. Our physical death is a separation of our body and our spirit. When Jacob’s beloved Rachel died, the text says, “…as her soul was in departing, for she died)…” (Gen. 35:18). This is not the death spoken of when God told Adam, “in the day that thou eatest thereof, thou shalt surely die” (Gen. 2:17). So, what kind of death was it and is it that sin brings about? The prophet Isaiah told Israel, “But your iniquities have separated between you and your God, and your sins have hid his face from you, that he will not hear” (Isa. 59:2). That is a spiritual separation of man from God, that is spiritual death. Unless, in some way one can be reconciled to God, the relationship restored, that separation will become permanent. Paul wrote, “Who shall be punished with everlasting destruction from the presence of the Lord , and from the glory of his power” (II Thess. 1:9).

Thus, a means of reconciliation was and is needed. It is needed because man does not have the ability to devise a means of reconciliation to God. Jeremiah said, “O Lord, I know that the way of man is not in himself: it is not in man that walketh to direct his steps” (Jer. 10:23). The wise man, Solomon, said, “There is a way which seemeth right unto a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death” (Proverbs 14:12). It would take the shedding of blood to accomplish this, but the blood of the Old Testament animal sacrifices could not do the job. The writer of the book of Hebrews stated, “And almost all things are by the law purged with blood; and without shedding of blood is no remission” (Heb. 9:22). He went on to point out, “For it is not possible that the blood of bulls and of goats should take away sins” (Heb. 10:4).

Only the way of the Lord can produce the needed means of reconciliation. “But Christ being come an high priest of good things to come, by a greater and more perfect tabernacle, not made with hands, that is to say, not of this building; Neither by the blood of goats and calves, but by his own blood he entered in once into the holy place, having obtained eternal redemption for us. For if the blood of bulls and of goats, and the ashes of an heifer sprinkling the unclean, sanctifieth to the purifying of the flesh: How much more shall the blood of Christ, who through the eternal Spirit offered himself without spot to God, purge your conscience from death works to serve the living God” (Heb. 9:11-14). Peter said, “Forasmuch as ye know that ye were not redeemed with corruptible things as silver and gold, from your vain conversation received by tradition from your fathers: But with the precious blood of Christ, as of a lamb without blemish and without spot” (I Pet. 1:18-19). Paul told the Corinthians, “Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away, behold, all things are become new, And all thing are of God, who hath reconciled us to himself by Jesus Christ, and hath given to us the ministry of reconciliation; To wit, that God was in Christ, reconciling the world unto him, not imputing their trespasses unto them: and that committed unto us the word of reconciliation” (II Cor. 5:17-19).

Paul spoke of “the word of reconciliation” (II Cor. 5:19). Jesus said, “He that rejecteth me, and receiveth not my words, hath one that judgeth him: the word that I have spoken the same shall judge him in the last day (John 12:48).

Send any questions or comments to: [email protected].