The Lord has provided a way for man to live that is different than man’s way (Isa. 55:8-9). His way is the only way that leads to life (Matt. 7:13-14). An important factor concerning the Lord’s way is that it is a new way. Yet, since we read about His Way in the Bible, this way must be nearly two thousand years old now. There is more than one way to consider something new. Most of us have at one time or another purchased a used (they like to say previously owned) vehicle. Often we refer to that purchase as “a new car”, when it is in fact not new. It is new to us and can be contrasted with our old car, the one we owned before this one. There are several ways in which the Lord’s way is a new way. Let us consider a couple of very important ones.

The Bible can be divided into three dispensations. The word dispensation refers to the form of government or authority. The importance of understanding these divisions can easily be seen from the first of these dispensations, the Patriarchal dispensation. In the beginning God spoke to the heads of house and they in turn directed their family. An example of this is seen in God directing Noah to build an ark to the saving of his family and the continued existence of man on earth as well. God told Noah, “Make thee an ark of gopher wood” (Gen. 6:14). This was a command of God, but was given in a different dispensation than the one in which we live, given to an individual not to all mankind and thus not binding upon us to obey it. Beginning with the giving of the law of Moses upon Sinai, God ruled Israel through the law given to Moses and the other prophets. (Luke 16:39, 41). The Christian dispensation began with the death of Christ on the cross when those who serve the Lord are directed by the gospel of Christ, including that which was taught to the apostle by Christ and that which was delivered to them by the Holy Spirit after His ascension (John 14:26; 16:13; I Pet. 1:25). Most of the Old Testament covers that second dispensation. Paul told Timothy that he was to “study to show thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth” (II Tim. 2:15). We must be sure to follow the Lord’s way for this Christian age rather than one of those previous dispensations.

The great contrast between the Old Testament and the New is the contrast between the Law of Moses and the gospel of Christ. Some have difficulty with this, trying to bind portions of the old law in the age of the gospel of Christ. An example might be the practice of keeping the sabbath day as was required in the ten commandments (Exodus 20:8). Such is not found in the gospel of Christ. We do have responsibilities as Christians that we are to address on the first day of the week (Acts 20:7; I Cor. 16:20), but not to keep the sabbath day which was the seventh day. Jesus said shortly after beginning His ministry, “Think not that I am come to destroy the law, or the prophets: I am not come to destroy, but to fulfill” (Matt. 5:17). It had been prophesied many years earlier that the old law would be replaced by a new. Jeremiah wrote, “Behold, the days come, saith the Lord, that I will make a new covenant with the house of Israel, and with the house of Judah” (Jer. 31:31). The gospel of Christ fulfilled this prophesy. The Hebrew writer said, “For if that first covenant had been faultless, then should no place have been sought for the second. For finding fault with them, he saith, Behold, the days come, saith the Lord, when I will make a new covenant with the house of Israel and with the house of Judah” (Heb. 8:7-8). Jesus did not destroy the old law and the prophets, He fulfilled them, for they prophesied the change of covenants.

It was fulfilled also in that it had accomplished just what God intended. God had stated by the prophet Isaiah saying, “so shall my word be that goeth forth out of my mouth: it shall not return unto me void, but it shall accomplish that which I please, and it shall prosper in the thing whereto I sent it (Isa. 55:11). To the Galatian brethren, Paul wrote of that old law saying, “Wherefore the law was our schoolmaster to bring us unto Christ, that we might be justified by faith, But after that faith is come we are no longer under a schoolmaster. For ye are all the children of God by faith in Christ Jesus. For as many of you as have been baptized into Christ have put on Christ. There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither bond nor free, there is neither male nor female: for ye are all one in Christ Jesus. And if ye be Christ’s, then are ye Abraham’s seed, and heirs according to the promise” (Gal. 3:24-29). The Hebrew writer also said, “For where a testament is, there must also of necessity be the death of the testator” (Heb. 9:16). Christ died on the cross ending that old covenant and bringing in the new (Eph. 2:14-16).

Send any questions or comments to [email protected].