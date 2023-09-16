We all know, we are living in a dangerous and evil world. The powers of darkness are growing stronger and stronger everyday. We as Believers can see what is going on and we can be strong while fighting this daily spiritual warfare. The Bible tells us in 2 Corinthians 10:3-5, “For though we walk in the flesh, we do not war after the flesh. For the weapons of our warfare are not carnal, (of the flesh), but mighty through GOD to the pulling down of strong holds. Casting down imaginations, an every high thing that exalteth itself against the knowledge of GOD, and bringing into captivity every thought to the obedience of Christ.”

From here on out, every Believer has to be strong in the LORD and in the power of HIS might. The best way to do that everyday is to put on everyday the whole armour of God. This armour has 6 pieces to it, representing spiritual weapons we must put on everyday.

TRUTH: We must have knowledge of the truth of GOD’S WORD, GOD’S SCRIPTURE. Ephesians 6:14 describes it as having our loins girt about with truth. A Roman soldier wore a belt around his waist, which held other pieces of his armour in place. If you don’t have some knowledge of the truth of GOD”S you are already defeated. A lot of Believers and Churches are operating in lies. If you don’t know the truth of GOD’S WORD for yourself, you may find yourself operating in lies also. A lot of church members are in bondage and only the truth will set you free.

RIGHTEOUSNESS: It is imperative for every Believer to know the truth about righteousness. Righteousness does not come from us, it comes from GOD. When you know the truth about righteousness, it produces a Godly life and lifestyle. Ephesians 6:14 describes this piece of clothing as the breastplate of righteousness. A Roman soldier wore a breastplate of armour covering the body from the neck to the waist, both front and back. It covers and protects the heart from deceit and danger. Putting on the breastplate of righteousness means you know and understand fully, the truth of Romans Chapter 3 and 4, 2 Corinthians 5:17-21 and Ephesians 5:17-21

A EAGERNESS AND WILLINGNESS: We must put on an attitude to be eager and willing to advance against the devil and take the fight to him. Ephesians 6:15 describes it as having your feet shod with the preparation of the gospel of peace. The word shod means shoes. The Roman soldier wore special shoes into battle that enabled him to advance against the enemy. Eagerness and willingness comes from your morning devotion which gives you peace, freeing you from anxiety

NO DOUBTING: This is described as the shield of faith. It means taking GOD at HIS WORD and believing in HIS promises. Faith is a defensive weapon. The fiery darts of Satan are lies, blasphemous thoughts, hateful thoughts toward others, thoughts of doubt and a burning desire for sin.

THE ASSURANCE OF SALVATION: This is described as the helmet of salvation. You must know you are saved. You must know you are a child of GOD. This gives you confidence that no weapon formed against you will prosper. This gives you confidence that if GOD be for you, who can be against you. This gives you confidence HE will never leave or forsake you.

THE WORD OF GOD: This is the only offensive weapon in your armor. It is what Jesus used against Satan when HE was tempted in the wilderness. It is described in Ephesians 6:17 as the sword of the spirit. The Roman soldier had on his belt of truth a small sword which was used for close-in fighting. We need the WORD for personal in closing fighting with Satan.

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.