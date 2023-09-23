Every Believer should thoroughly know the Book of Job. The Book will give us a better understanding of how GOD works, a better understanding of ourselves and others and it will make us less judgemental.

As James 5:11 lets us know, Job was a real person. Job was 70 years old when the events of the Book of Job took place. The events also took place during the time of Abraham.

GOD thought highly of Job. GOD said Job was righteous, perfect and upright. GOD even said there was no one on the earth like Job. Not only was Job a good man, he was a blessed man. Job has 7 sons and 3 daughters . Job has 7,000 sheep and 3,000 camels. Job had 500 heads of oxen and 500 donkeys. He was considered a very wealthy man. Job also had many servants taking care of his possessions.

Then one day, the bible tells us the sons of GOD came into GOD’s presence and Satan was with them. The Sons of GOD were really angelic beings. JOB 1:6-9 tells us some revealing truth. (1), Satan has excess to GOD’s presence, (2) Satan is not omnipresent, (3) Satan travels all over the earth seeking whom he may devour, (4) Satan cannot do anything to GOD’s children without GOD”s permission. The scriptures tell us GOD gave Satan permission to steal, kill and destroy all that Job had.

As a result of GOD’s permission, Job’s 500 oxen and 500 donkeys were stolen and the servant who kept them was killed. Job’s 7,000 sheep were burned alive and the servant keeping them was burned alive also. Job’s 3,000 camels were stolen and the servants keeping them were killed. Job’s sons and daughters were also killed when the house they were in fell on top of them.

Satan had killed, stolen, and destroyed two of Job’s most precious possessions; his family and wealth.

Through these losses, Job never sinned, he never cursed God, and he didn’t get so upset that he fell into a depression. Instead, Job fell to ground and worshipped GOD While he was worshipping God, Job said in 1:21, “Naked came I out of my mother’s womb and naked that I return thither/the Lord give and the Lord taketh away.”

We must understand that GOD has an active will and a permissive will. HIS active will is all about blessing us while his permissive will can cause evil things to come upon us. GOD can, has and will cause bad things to happen to us with the intent to bring about an expected good end. Remember Joseph said to his brothers who had treated him so badly, “ye thought evil against me, but GOD meant it unto good.”.

Satan gets upset when we continue to put our trust in GOD, come hell or high water. Nothing makes Satan more angry when we continue to trust GOD when bad things happen to us. In fact, Satan really isn’t upset with us, he’s upset with God. Satan was so upset that he went back to GOD to complain. Satan told GOD if you let me touch his body with bad health he will not continue to worship and trust in you. God said take your best shot, just don’t kill him.

Satan struck Job’s body with painful sores from the bottom of his feet to the top of his head.

Job was hurting, Job was suffering, Job was in great pain and looking very bad. Even Job’s wife told him to “curse God and just die.”

Word got out about Job’s situation. Three of his friends came to see about him. We learn from what they said, that Believers have friends like Job’s friends. One friend told Job what was happening to him was because, “we reap what we sow.” One friend told Job his children were killed because they were sinners and the last friend told Job he was just giving GOD lip service and was making a mockery of GOD and that GOD is not mocked.

We all have friends who are glad to see you are having a hard time. We all have friends who say they love and care about you while at the same time they talk about you behind your back. We all have friends who come to see about you, just so they can tell their friends how bad you are doing.

After all that Job was going through, he stood up one day and said this about GOD. Job said, “THOU HE SLAY ME, YET WILL I TRUST HIM.”

This is a statement GOD wants all of us to be able to make when all hell has come against Even when it looks like GOD has turned against you, we must still keep our trust in GOD.

Earth is like a big chess board. There are only 2 people playing chess on earth: GOD and Satan. The peaches on the chessboard are the people of the earth. GOD”s pieces are called the children of GOD and Satan’s pieces are called the children of darkness. Every move on the board is orchestrated by GOD. Sometimes GOD makes moves that look like HE is causing bad things to happen to good people. That is why GOD tells us not to judge people because HE is making all the moves. HIS moves are not our ways nor or HIS thoughts our thoughts

Brothers and Sisters, nothing is over until GOD says it’s over. Are you able to trust in GOD, no matter what?

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.