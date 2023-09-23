Clara H. Scott, circa 1841 – 1897, married Henry Clay Scott in 1861. She became a composer, hymn writer, and publisher. She penned “Open My Eyes That I May See” lyrics and many more. Indeed, she was a prolific writer. Growing up in rural Sampson County and attending Trinity Methodist Church, I remember joyfully singing this traditional old hymn.

“Open my eyes that I may see glimpses of truth thou hast for me. Place in my hands the wonderful key that shall unclasp and set me free. Silently now, I wait for thee, ready, my God, thy will to see. Open my eyes, illumine me, Spirit divine!”

“But you will receive power when the Holy Spirit comes on you, and you will be my witnesses in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the ends of the earth.” Acts 1:8 NIV. Jesus had instructed His disciples to witness but warned them to wait for the Holy Spirit. Sometimes we become impatient and don’t want to wait for the Spirit to enlighten us. Sometimes, that is how I am when studying the Bible or writing a devotion – I’m in too big a hurry to get on with it; that’s when I falter and fumble. And that is when I must stop and pray for direction.

In his letter to the Ephesians, Paul instructed them in Spiritual blessings in Christ. “I pray also that the eyes of your heart may be enlightened in order that you may know the hope to which he has called you, the riches of his glorious inheritance in the saints, and his incomparably great power for us who believe.” Ephesians 1:18 NIV.

“Open my ears that I may hear voices of truth thou sendest clear, and while the wave notes fall on my ear, ev’rything false will disappear.” From Isaiah 50:5, we read: “The Sovereign Lord has opened my ears, and I have not been rebellious; I have not drawn back.” Jesus, explaining parables to the twelve, said, “If anyone has ears to hear, let him hear. Consider carefully what you hear.” Mark 4:23-24A NIV. Spiritual growth is a continual, gradual process.

We must heed Paul’s advice to young Timothy and all Christians everywhere. “For the time is coming when people will not endure sound teaching, but having itching ears, they will accumulate for themselves teachers to suit their own passions and will turn away from listening to the truth and wander off into myths.” 2 Timothy 4:3-4 ESV.

“Open my mind, that I may read more of Thy love in word and deed; what shall I fear while yet Thou dost lead? Only for light from Thee, I plead.” After His death, Jesus appeared to the disciples behind locked doors; they touched Him, and He ate food with them. “Then he opened their minds so they could understand the Scriptures.” Luke 24:45 NIV. Just as Jesus opened the disciples’ minds, the Holy Spirit does this in our lives today as we read and study His Word. We must pray for insight and understanding, and discernment of every word.

“Open my mouth and let me bear; gladly the warm truth everywhere; open my heart and let me prepare love with Thy children thus to share. Silently now, I wait for Thee, ready my God, Thy will to see, Open my mind, illumine me, Spirit divine!”

In Paul’s guidelines for living a Godly life, he said, “Do not conform any longer to the pattern of this world but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God’s will is – his good, pleasing, and perfect will.” Romans 12:2 NIV. And in Ephesians 6:19 (NIV), Paul asked

for prayers, saying, “Pray also for me, that whenever I open my mouth, words may be given me so that I will fearlessly make known the mystery of the gospel, for which I am an ambassador in chains. Pray that I may declare it fearlessly, as I should.”

The contemporary gospel music icon and legend Michael Smith performed a song written by an American worship leader and songwriter Paul Joseph Baloche. The name? “Open the eyes of my heart!” These Christian authors had an understanding that we require more than physical sight – that we must have spiritual sight to capture the true glory of our Father.

We may not be in physical chains as Paul was; nonetheless, we may be under bondage of a different type. Gossip, anger, deceit, jealousy, greed, gluttony, drugs or alcohol, and laziness are only a few that come to mind. We must learn to order our lives around God’s desires and teachings. And pray constantly.

To be in prayer constantly is to make quick, brief prayers in all instances – then praying becomes a tremendous and wonderful habit. You don’t have to isolate yourself or “go into your closet” for every prayer. In this world that so needs God’s powerful influence live your life as though it is a prayer.

Patricia Watson Throckmorton was born in Sampson County and lived in the Waycross/Taylors Bridge areas for many years. She is a retired registered nurse and a published author of two books.