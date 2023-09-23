Do you believe God gives opportunities to pray with people in the Places We Go”! A precious book by Dr. Seuss “Oh, the Places You’ll Go” and waiting in line at a local business recently stirred my heart to write this story. A story that puts seasons of life and places we go in proper perspective of achieving success and getting hung up in prickle-ly perches when your gang will fly on — leaving you in a lurch. When life throws those lurches, we can end up in a slump which is no fun and un-slumping yourself is not easily done. Life can be so confusing, you’ll start to race down roads fast paced but get off track and wind up in The Waiting Place.

People seem to be waiting for the long line to go, the phone to ring, mail to come, rain to go, and for a wonderful winter snow. Some are waiting for a yes or no, for wind to fly a kite, or waiting around for Friday night. There are people waiting to meet people who aren’t fake, a second glance or a better break, a new pair of pants or another chance. Everyone seems to be waiting in traffic with honking horns from behind or waiting wearily in a very long line!

What are you waiting for in life? Are you stuck in some of the places Dr. Seuss shares in his classic children’s book … a place where you have no signs to show the way, “the waiting place where one gets caught up in idleness and play, the lonely place that swallows you where you play lonely games too, games you can’t win — ‘cause you’ll play against you! All alone whether you like it or not, alone will be something that in life … you’ll do quite a lot. And when you’re alone, there’s a very good chance, you’ll meet things that scare you right out of your pants. Some things happen down the road between hither and yon that can scare you so much you won’t want to go on.”

While it’s impossible to wait forever, you’ll finally go through weather so foul and the enemy will prowl, but you’ll go on through the dark where strange creatures are! You’ll face up to your problems and go oh, so far!

“You’ll get mixed up of course, as you already know. YOu’ll get mixed up with many strange birds as you go. So, be sure when you step. Step with care and great tact and remember that Life’s a Great Balancing Act. You must keep going when tempted to give up and go back. Time will always be spent waiting in line, but you will make it to the end and be just fine!

Just be you and trust Jesus along the way. Wait patiently, step in faith, and always pray. Be humble, happy, honorable, love God first and love others with all your might. And will you succeed? Yes! You will … indeed!

Segments of writing from Dr. Seuss’ book, The Waiting Place, are in quotations. Some are reworded, and others are my writing. Please read this little story with a big open heart and mind. I hope it touches hearts and helps many people find … peace and promise as you go from place to place each day! God will guide and give many opportunities to help people and to pray.

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.