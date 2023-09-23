Near the end of the book of Joshua, as his work of leading Israel into the promise land and his life on this earth was coming to an end, he stated, “And, behold, this day I am going the way of all the earth…” (Josh. 23:14). The writer of the Hebrew letter said, “And as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment” (Heb. 9:27. Death is a part of the Lord’s way, and is for all. The same is true of the judgement. As Jesus sat on the mount of Olives, teaching His disciples, He painted the picture of the judgment saying, “When the Son of man shall come in his glory, and all the holy angels with him, then shall he sit upon the throne of his glory. And before him shall be gathered all nations, and he shall separate them one from another, as a shepherd divideth his sheep from the goats: And he shall set the sheep on his right hand, but the goats on the left” (Matt. 25:31-33). Unlike the old law of Moses, the Lord’s way for this Christian dispensation is for all nations, not just for the Jews. As Paul stated, “There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither bond nor free, there is neither male nor female: for ye are all one in Christ Jesus.” (Gal. 3:28). This includes all races and both genders.

God is impartial in His ways. Paul wrote, “For there is no respect of persons with God” (Rom. 2:11). It took a miraculous vision from God to convince him, but Peter finally came to understand this truth. He said to Cornelius, “…Of a truth I perceive that God is no respecter of persons: But in every nation he that feareth him, and worketh righteousness, is accepted with him” (Acts 10:34-35). When the judgment comes, no one will be left out. Paul told the Athenians, “And the times of this ignorance God winked at; but now commandeth all men every where to repent: Because he hath appointed a day, in the which he will judge the world in righteousness by that man whom he hath ordained; whereof he hath given assurance unto all men, in that he hath raised him from the dead” (Acts 17:30-31). Writing to the Corinthians, he stated, “For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ; that every one may receive the things done in his body, according to that he hath done, whether it be good or bad” (II Cor. 5:10). Notice we will, not only all be there, but we will all be judged by the same criteria, by what we have personally done in this physical life. When the apostle John describes the judgment as seen in his vision, he said, “And I saw the dead, small and great, stand before God; and the books were opened: and another book was opened, which is the book of life: and the dead were judged out of those things which were written in the books, according to their works” (Rev. 20:12). We will all be judged, and we will all be judged by what we have done in this life as compared to what the word of God has commanded. The greatest of all men as well as the lowest will be judged with the same measuring tape.

The impartial way of the Lord was planned as such from the beginning. The apostle Paul spoke of this when he wrote, “Unto me, who am less than the least of all saints, is this grace given, that I should preach among the Gentiles the unsearchable riches of Christ; And to make all men see what is the fellowship of the mystery, which from the beginning of the world hath been hid in God, who created all things by Jesus Christ…According to the eternal purpose which he purposed in Christ Jesus our Lord” (Eph. 3:8-9, 11). The beginning of the world, and the eternal purpose show the Lord’s way of impartiality was planned before man even came on the scene.

The Lord’s way is impartial in that it is available to anyone and everyone. There are those who misinterpret the words of Paul to the Ephesians, when he wrote of their being chosen before the foundation of the world and being predestinated (Eph. 1:4-5) as saying that God had individually chosen who would be saved and who would be lost long before they were born. It was the Lord’s way of salvation being in Christ Jesus that was predestinated. Before the foundation of the world, God planned that all that would be adopted as children by Jesus would be holy and blameless before God. Peter said that in every nation he that feareth him, and worketh righteousness, is accepted with him” (Acts 10:35). He also wrote in his second epistle, “The Lord is not slack concerning his promise, as some men count slackness; but is longsuffering to usward, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance” (II Pet. 3:9). And, the apostle Paul said that God, “..will have all men to be saved, and to come unto the knowledge of the truth” (I Tim. 2:3-4). Remember, “For the grace of God that bringeth salvation hath appeared to all men” (Tit. 2:11). Indeed, the way of the Lord is an impartial way. Everyone can go that way that is willing to.

