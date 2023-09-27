Another great Med Instead of Meds recipe. Burrito bowls have become a staple for many people — they are quick, tasty, and versatile. Use whatever leftovers, frozen, or fresh ingredients you have laying around. For this Quick Burrito Bowl, use the following formula:

Base (brown rice or other whole grain) Vegetables (cooked or raw) Protein (beans, lean meat, or seafood) Toppings (salsa, cheese, spices)

Ingredients

· 1 cup brown rice, cooked

· 1 cup frozen or fresh sliced onions and peppers, cooked

· ½ cup cherry tomatoes, halved

· 1 cup lettuce, chopped

· ½ cup black beans, rinsed and drained

· 2 Tablespoons salsa

· 1 Tablespoon nonfat, plain Greek yogurt

· 1 Tablespoon reduced-fat, shredded cheddar cheese

· Optional toppings: cilantro, lime wedges, green onions, red onion, hot sauce

Instructions

1. Measure cooked brown rice and place into a medium to large size bowl.

(If rice is not cooked, cook according to package directions)

2. Preheat a small skillet over medium heat. Place sliced onions and peppers into skillet and cook for about 5 minutes, or until vegetables are slightly soft. Place on top of cooked rice.

3. Wash and rinse lettuce and cherry tomatoes. Chop or slice vegetables to your preference. Place on top of brown rice.

4. Drain and rinse a can of black beans. Place ½ cup on top of brown rice and vegetable mixture. Top with salsa, yogurt, and cheese.

5. Add desired toppings (optional): cilantro, lime wedges, green onions, red onions, and/or hot sauce.

For this recipe and more visit MedInsteadofMeds.com.

Sydney Johnson Knowles is an Area Family & Consumer Sciences Extension Agent, with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling the Sampson County Center at 910-592-7161.