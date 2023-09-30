“Blessed are the meek, for they will inherit the earth.” Matthew 5:5 NKJV

Meek: humble in spirit or manner. Humble: marked by meekness or modesty; not arrogant or prideful. The meek are happy; quietly and softly, they submit to God. They can bear insults with a soft response, keeping possession of their persona. Meekness is the attitude of the character of one towards another; it is the relationship of man to man. Someone said meekness promotes wealth, comfort, and safety, even in this world.

“Fulfill my joy by being like-minded, having the same love, being of one accord, of one mind. Let nothing be done through selfish ambition or conceit, but in lowliness of mind, let each esteem others better than himself. Let each of you look out not only for his own interests but also for the interests of others.” Philippians 2:2-4 NKJV

Unity – being one in Christ. Fulfill – make complete my joy in your harmony. Be like-minded; literally, be of one mind. Matthew Henry said, “It is the joy of ministers to see people like-minded. Christ came to humble us; let there not be among us a spirit of pride. We must be severe upon our faults and quick in observing our own defects but ready to make favorable allowances for others. We must kindly care for others but not be busy-bodies in other men’s matters. Neither inward nor outward peace can be enjoyed without lowliness of mind.”

Owning humility means you are free from pride and arrogance; you recognize the shortcomings of your earthly body, but you also know you are in Christ. Someone said humility is greatness in plain clothes. You find joy in being a peacemaker and walk humbly in God’s presence. The teachings of Christ do not say showing humility equates to being weak or passive. It means anger is not how to stand up for yourself, and you don’t have to win every argument! Recall the adage, “You can catch more flies with honey than vinegar.” That probably evolved from Proverbs 15:1, “A gentle answer turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger.”

When you are humble, you can respond to and learn from criticism without defensiveness, whether it is deserved or not. Recognizing your shortcomings should not leave you emotionally devastated. Ephesians 4:29 NLT says, “Don’t use foul or abusive language. Let everything you say be good and helpful so that your words will be an encouragement to those who hear them.” Even when it is necessary to take firm action, we should still be courteous and loving. A wise person examines their motives and actions; he looks inward and does in-depth soul searching. Most assuredly, an individual with humility, acting in a God-like manner, will have more influence than an abrasive individual.

“He has showed you, O man, what is good; and what does the Lord require of you, but to do justly, and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with your God?” Micah 6:8 NKJV

Being humble is a commandment of God. Do you pick and choose commandments to follow? We are promised a great reward if we follow His commandments. What is so complex or unreasonable about

being obedient to and loving God? He is waiting to show His grace to the humble, repenting soul. If we expect to enter the Gates of Heaven, we must adhere to God’s Word, principles, and commandments.

“Verily I say unto you, except ye be converted, and become as little children, ye shall not enter into the kingdom of heaven.” Matthew 18:3 NKJV. Unlike adults, little children do not desire authority, hold no malice, are quite teachable, and depend on their parents. Jesus points to little children and their attributes as the model we must endeavor for. If we spend time in The Word daily, striving to renew our spirit, we will become humble, like little children, and depend on our Heavenly Father.

Imagine how the disciples felt as thousands gathered to glimpse and hear the Words of such a famous man as Jesus. They were tempted to feel important, proud, and possessive. Think of the prestige they received being with Him.

Read the Beatitudes from His Sermon on the Mount. (Matthew 5:3-11). Early in His Sermon, Jesus shared with the people how to have divine joy and perfect happiness. “Blessed are” is the preface to each statement. We must pray for understanding God’s message about humility and allow His Word to inspire us daily.

Patricia Watson Throckmorton was born in Sampson County and lived in the Waycross/Taylors Bridge areas for many years. She is a retired registered nurse and a published author of two books.