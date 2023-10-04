In honor of our upcoming Med Instead of Meds program, check out this great recipe from our MedInsteadofMeds.com website. The best part of a samosa is the filling. This dish is inspired by samosas without the frying or outside wrapper. They are delicious and the heat can easily be adjusted for your palate by how much cayenne you use. Placing the mixture in the refrigerator makes it much easier to make patties and sear in a non-stick pan. This makes a great appetizer (2 cakes per serving) or entrée (4 cakes per serving).

Ingredients

· 2 large baking potatoes, peeled and cubed

· 1 Tablespoon canola oil

· ½ teaspoon coriander seeds

· 1 teaspoon cumin seeds

· 1 small onion, minced

· 1 inch piece of ginger, minced

· 1 jalapeno, minced

· ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

· 1 teaspoon salt

· 2 egg whites

· ½ cup frozen green peas, cooked to package direction

· Non-stick cooking spray

Instructions

1. Boil potatoes until well cooked, drain and set aside.

2. Heat oil in a large sauté pan.

3. Add the coriander and cumin and cook for 30 seconds.

4. Add the onion, ginger, jalapeno, cayenne, and salt. Cook until onions are translucent.

5. Place potatoes in a large bowl and mash roughly with a fork or potato masher.

6. Add the onion mixture, peas, and egg whites. Mix to combine. The mixture should be lumpy.

7. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.

8. Form into 16 cakes.

9. Heat a non-stick pan over medium heat. Add the non-stick cooking spray.

10. Cook the cakes until brown and heated through on both sides.

For more of these great recipes check out MedInsteadofMeds.com.

Sydney Johnson Knowles is an Area Family & Consumer Sciences Extension Agent, with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling the Sampson County Center at 910-592-7161.