Often when one stands firmly upon some truth taught in the Bible, they are accused of being narrow minded. A dictionary definition of “narrow minded” contains things like “lacking tolerance or breadth of view”.

It is certainly true that in our current society, much is said about tolerance and having a broader view. But, with that definition in mind, there can be no such thing as being broad-minded and more tolerant when it comes to following the Lord’s way, for there are no allowances for tolerance or breadth of view. Concerning the old law, Moses told them, “Ye shall not add unto the word which I command you, neither shall ye diminish ought from it, that ye may keep the commandments of the Lord your God which I command you” (Deut. 4:2). That is a bit narrow minded. There is no allowance for any changes in what God said. The last book of our Bible and the last written scripture is the book of Revelation. When this was written, God was still holding to His same narrow-mindedness. He said, “For I testify unto every man that heareth the words of the prophecy of this book, If any man shall add unto these things, God shall add unto him the plagues that are written in this book: And if any man shall take away from the words of the book of this prophecy, God shall take away his part out of the book of life, and out of the holy city, and from the things which are written in this book” (Rev. 22:18-19).

Let us quickly place a little disclaimer here lest some get the wrong idea. When it comes to matters of opinion, we should be as open minded and as tolerant as is needed that we can have peace and unity with all men. But, when it concerns matters that God has spoken on, there is no room for tolerance and diversity. Maybe an illustration might better get the point across. When God commanded Noah to build an ark, He said, “Make thee an ark of gopher wood; rooms shalt thou make in the ark, and shalt pitch it within and without with pitch” (Gen. 6:14). There were more specifics given but this will suffice to reveal our point. God commanded Noah to use gopher wood. Gopher wood is what Noah had to use! He did not have the freedom to change that command in any way. He could not use pine or oak or any other wood. He was told to pitch it with pitch, without and within. These things God commanded. What tools was Noah to use? God did not say and thus he could use what tools he needed to get the job done. An old slogan from the days of the restoration movement encouraged all to “speak where the Bible speaks, and remain silent where the Bible is silent”. Be narrow-minded when it comes to what the Bible says, but tolerant concerning what it has not said.

It was Jesus Himself that used the word “narrow” to describe God’s way. Jesus commanded, “Enter ye in at the strait gate: for wide is the gate, and broad is the way, that leadeth to destruction, and many there be which go in thereat: Because strait is the gate, and narrow is the way, which leadeth unto life, and few there be that find it” (Matt. 7:13-14).The word “strait” denotes a way that is narrow or constricted, one more strict or rigid. The Lord’s analogy presented everything outside of God’s strict, rigid, narrow and maybe even difficult way as ending in eternal destruction. Just a few verses later He said, “Not every one that saith unto me, Lord, Lord, shall enter into the kingdom of heaven; but he that doeth the will of my Father which is in heaven. Many will say to me in that day, Lord, Lord, have we not prophesied in thy name? and in thy name have cast out devils? And in thy name done many wonderful works? And then will I profess unto them, I never knew you: depart from me, ye that work iniquity” (Matt. 7:21-23). Paul told the Corinthians, “Now I beseech you, brethren, by the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, that ye all speak the same thing, and that there be no divisions among you; but that ye be perfectly joined together in the same mind and in the same judgment” (I Cor. 1:10).

Someone once said to me about something commanded in the Bible, “I don’t think God is that picky”. God demands absolute obedience. Nadab and Abihu offered strange fire when burning incense. God sent fire from heaven to devour them as a result (Lev. 10:1-2). Even a good motive does not give license to disobey God. When Uzzah disobeyed God’s command to not touch the ark of the covenant, he did so with all good motive, to keep it from being damaged. He died for his disobedience (I Sam. 6:3-7). It would seem, God is “that picky”.

Solomon said, “There is a way which seemeth right unto a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death (Prov. 14:12). Man’s way and God’s way are not the same (Isa. 55:8-9). The Lord’s way is narrow indeed, but it is the only way to salvation (John 14:6).

Send any questions or comments to [email protected].