How do you pray to God? Do you see Him as the One who can fix anything and handle every challenge His children lift up to Him in prayer? Are we humbly serving and honestly believing answers come when we pray? Are we humbly persistent as we pray, spending time listening and looking to Him for help to live closely connected day by day?

In the Old Testament, there was a man, named Nehemiah, who truly believed this way! His love for the Lord was evident in all he did. Nehemiah called Him Yahweh that means “I AM” and One who never changes. He also called God, “Elohim” that showed deep, devoted love for His sovereign God. Nehemiah set an example for us to read about and see how God hears and helps His children when they go to Him in prayer.

Nehemiah was the cupbearer in the palace who tasted all food and drink first to make sure no poison had been slipped into the King’s meal or drink that could have killed him. This young servant trusted God to take care of him as he protected King Artaerxes from possible death each time he sat down to eat and drink. Morning, noon, and night — Nehemiah gave honor and glory to His Creator as he honorably served King Artaxerxes and PRAYED continuously for intervention.

For Nehemiah, or any servant, it was risky to look sad. However, Nehemiah was so upset over the destruction in Jerusalem that the King noticed and asked his cupbearer what was wrong. Nehemiah shared how concerned he was for the Jewish people. King Artaerxes listened to Nehemiah and did not punish him for having allegiance to Jerusalem. Instead he gave him an open door to go help rebuild what had been destroyed and even supplied the needed materials. God heard his faithful child’s prayers and handled what seemed impossible. If God could answer prayers for Nehemiah way back then, He can do it for ‘we the people living in 2023’ who honor, humbly serve, and honestly believe God will answer our prayers!

What is your view of God? What are we, His children, dealing with, concerned about, drowning in sadness over that causes heartache and havoc across America — where our forefathers set the cornerstone with honor and glory to God. Without God at the helm, looked to as first love of His people, honored as the Great I Am- Alpha and Omega, Father, Son, and Holy Spirit — with absence of deep devotion, honor, love, and prayers from His children, with sinful living rampant across the land … His bountiful blessings — flowing like milk and honey — will end! Then, America (like Sodom and Gomorrah) can destruct from within.

Do we see God as the One who can handle every challenge we bring before Him as Nehemiah did? Do we look to God as ‘the Great I Am’, Creator, Father, Friend — who gives help and hope to all His children who seek Him! Do we honor the Shepherd who loves all His sheep and seeks even one who becomes lost from the flock, our Savior who died for our sins, the Holy Spirit Who guides from within, as King of Kings and Lord of Lords who loves and longs for us to love Him and spend eternity where HE is when our life here ends?

Having the right view of God gives us the green light to go to Him with confidence believing He will hear and answer our prayers — just as He did for Nehemiah. When red lights from the enemy stop our petitions, praise, and prayers … destruction comes with sinful attitudes of “just do it — who cares!” Our comfort comes knowing God cares … and for His faithful sheep is always there! (Psalm 86:7) (Nehemiah 1: 1-11)

God handled what seemed like an impossible burden Nehemiah carried heavily in his heart! He mourned, fasted, and prayed to God about the destruction that came to Jerusalem. Then, Nehemiah saw how God, the Way Maker, worked it all out for him to go rebuild what had been destroyed with supplies thrown in for good measure. Yes, we serve an awesome God to Whom we pray!

What God did for Jerusalem when Nehemiah prayed and believed, He can do for America!

When “we the people” repent of our sins, turn our eyes upon and call out to Him, pray, believe, and stand up for Jesus while being led from the Holy Spirit within … We will be pleasing to Him who gives grace and mercy from beginning to the end!

The God to Whom we pray will hear our cries, can heal our land, evil destruction can end, and reconstruction — ‘with Biblical principles in place again’ — can restore America as ‘one nation under God with liberty and justice for all’ — with God at the Helm! Then, America the Beautiful will be healed and stand up for HIM — Maker, Master, Miracle Worker Who wins in the end! Amen and Amen!

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.