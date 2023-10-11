In honor of National Apple Month, we’re featuring a few tasty apple recipes! This week, we’ve got a delicious recipe from Nebraska Extension. This smoothie would be an excellent breakfast or a great mid-day treat. Enjoy!
Recipe from http://food.unl.edu/web/youth/drinks
Ingredients
· 2 cups low-fat vanilla yogurt
· 1 granny smith apple, cored, peeled and diced
· ½ cup orange juice
· ½ cup ice
· 2 Tablespoons honey
Instructions
1. Put all ingredients in a blender or food processor. Mix until smooth. Pour into 2 glasses. If desired, garnish with sliced almonds, julienne mint, and ½ teaspoon honey.
Sydney Johnson Knowles is an Area Family & Consumer Sciences Extension Agent, with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling the Sampson County Center at 910-592-7161.