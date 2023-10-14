If you have confessed Jesus as Lord and believe in your heart that God has raised Jesus from the dead, then you are a Priest of the Most High God and Jesus Christ serves as your High Priest.

It has always been the divine will of God for man to serve Him as Priests. This has been His will from Adam to you.

Psalm 18:.46 and 25:5 says God is…”the God of my salvation,” And this same God used the method of salvation to bring about His divine will.

Satan has come along to disrupt the annul the divine will of God with his lies, deception and false doctrine. He has even used the church as his primary mechanism to dispel God’s truth concerning His will.

Many believers of Christ are so caught up in, “trying to get to heaven,” and “trying to act saved,holy and anointed,” that they have completely missed out on the vocation wherein they have been called. A Believer cannot be worthy of the vocation to which they have been called until they know what the vocation actually is. The vocation of every Believer is to serve God as a priest, while recognizing Jesus Christ as their High Priest.

Every Believer, as a Priest of the Most High God, has the right and authority to bless and serve God in many capacities. Every Believer has the right and authority to deliver the Word of God to others, to execute and administer the holy sacraments of Communion, to baptize, to pray and intercede for others,to commit the dead to the ground, to lead a worship service, to lead a prayer, to teach bible study, to praise and bless the Lord, and many other activities that are now generally accepted as the right and authority of ordained ministers

Many present-day ordained ministers will scoff at this truth because it threatens their self-importance, when in fact,this truth will only make their Churches better and also make them better. This truth neither negates the truth that God has given individual’s spiritual gifts to function in particular roles and offices in the church.

Satan is the supreme expert when it comes to deception and lies. He consistently attacks God by attacking His word. Sadly, Satan has used those who are presumably called to preach the Word of God to diffuse the divine will of God. After all, he is the prince of this world and he has used the world to keep Believers from knowing that God sees them as His priests and that their HIGH PRIEST, JESUS CHRIST is sitting at the right hand of GOD, making intercession for all Believers.

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.