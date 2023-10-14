It is not at all unusual to hear someone talking about how salvation is the “free gift” of God. There is no doubt whatsoever that salvation cannot be bought. This is clearly seen in the incident at Samaria. Philip preached and confirmed his word with signs and wonders. When the apostles heard of the Samaritan conversions, they sent Peter and John, who came and laid hands on the saved to convey gifts of the Holy Spirit upon them. “And when Simon saw that through laying on of the apostles’ hands the Holy Ghost was given, he offered them money, Saying, Give me also this power, that on whomsoever I lay hands, he may receive the Holy Ghost. But Peter said unto him, Thy money perish with thee, because thou hast thought that the gift of God may be purchased with money. Thou hast neither part nor lot in this matter: for they heart is not right in the sight of God” (Acts 8:18-21). Not only can salvation not be purchased with money, likewise it cannot be purchased by one’s own good works. Paul explained how the grace of God was responsible for their salvation. He wrote, “For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: Not of works, lest any man should boast”(Eph. 2:8-9). However, the salvation of man is not free: in fact, it is very expensive. In this world, and this time in which we live, many are the things that are said to be free that really are not. In fact, there is very little in life that is free. Most things received as “free” were paid for by someone else. They speak of “free lunches” at schools and such. Those lunches may not have cost the children who ate them, but someone had to pay for them. In the case of the schools, it is taxpayer dollars that paid for them. The same could be said for free cell phones and other supposedly free items. Such is also the case with our salvation. There are probably few reading this that are not quite aware of what Jesus said, “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life” (John 3:16). Paul wrote, “For when we were yet without strength, in due time Christ died for the ungodly. For scarcely for a righteous man will one die: yet peradventure for a good man some would even dare to die. But God commendedth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us” (Rom. 5:6-8). The Son of God willingly paid the price with His blood. The writer of Hebrews stated, But we see Jesus, who was made a little lower than the angels for the suffering of death crowned with glory and honour, that he by the grace of God should taste death for every man” (Heb. 2:9). The apostle Paul told the Ephesian elders, “Take heed therefore unto yourselves, and to all the flock, over the which the Holy Ghost hath made you overseers, to feed the church of God, which he hath purchased with his own blood” (Acts 20:28). Paul also said of Jesus, “But made himself of no reputation, and took upon him the form of a servant, and was made in the likeness of men: And being found in fashion as a man, he humbled himself, and became obedient unto death, even the death of the cross” (Phil. 2:8-9). Indeed, the cost of our salvation was extremely high.

Though the words, “free gift” are used in reference to our salvation (Rom. 5:15-18), this in no way counteracts the necessity to obey the commands of God. Paul said that the free gift was the grace of God that brought salvation (verses 15, 17). Titus wrote, “For the grace of God that bringeth salvation hath appeared to all men, Teaching us that, denying ungodliness and worldly lusts, we should live soberly, righteously, and godly in this present world” (Tit. 2:11). The righteousness of God spoken of in both the Roman passage (Rom. 5:17) and in Titus 2:12, can be found revealed in the gospel of Christ (Rom. 1:16-17). It requires obedience to the commands of the gospel of Christ in order to receive eternal salvation. “Though he were a Son, yet learned he obedience by the things which he suffered; And being made perfect, he became the author of eternal salvation unto all them that obey him” (Heb. 5:8-9). Our faithfulness and obedience may cost us some or all of our earthly family and friends. Jesus said, “And a man’s foes shall be they of his own household. He that loveth father or mother more than me is not worthy of me: and he that loveth son or daughter more than me is not worthy of me” (Matt. 34:36-37). The fact is, we are required even to deny our own self. Jesus said, “If any man will come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross daily, and follow me” (Luke 9:23). Jesus advised that one should always count the cost before becoming one of His disciples (Luke 14:27-33). Since the Lord has paid for our salvation and thus all it can cost us is our obedience and faithfulness, obviously it’s a great deal for man (Rom. 8:18), It’s a great deal at any cost!

