Did you read last week’s story about The God to Whom We Pray? Writing about Nehemiah’s deep love for the Lord and continuous prayers for Jerusalem to be restored resonated in my heart, as I hope it did (does) yours as we ponder how destruction of God’s Word and way is under attack across His creation. The time is nigh for Americans to love God first, spend time in prayer, and seek Him to heal our land. Through fervent prayer, deep Bible study, looking to Him for help and loving God first, trusting, obeying, and seeking His presence and protection in our daily walk, we can stand on the promises of Christ, our King – glorify Thee and let our praises ring!

After major destruction in the land where Jesus walked, taught love by example, prayed, healed people, put Pharisees in their place without casting stones, died for our sins, arose from the grave, walked the road to Emaus with two of His sheep who didn’t recognize Him, dined with and comforted those whose eyes were opened so they could bear witness that Jesus Lives … God answered prayers. The destruction was rebuilt when Nehemiah trusted and prayed to God for help.

In the middle of writing last week’s story, my sister and her friend, Ken, encouraged me to go with them to enjoy an oceanfront picnic at a nearby Cabana at Cherry Grove, S.C.! Putting my story on hold, I closed my computer, grabbed our picnic basket, and we were on our way. When we arrived, God opened the door for a parking place only a few feet from the Cabana. My sister was wearing a big boot to help her broken foot heal properly; Ken also wore a boot for healing from his recent foot surgery. We made light of their hobbling slowly toward the elevator that would take us to the top floor for ocean breeze, view, and picnic at this peaceful retreat. Entering the small box (elevator), we filled it to the brim with an uneasy feeling rising up within. Knowing they couldn’t climb the stairs, taking the elevator made good sense; yet, my fear of elevators kicked in. They sensed my anxiety with assuring words, “don’t worry sis; we’ll make it to the top’!

The three-minute ride seemed much longer and when we made it to the top, the door would not open. Standing in disbelief that we three were stuck in a tiny elevator with no one in sight to come to our aid was overwhelming. My sister remained calm and collected as did Ken. I stood quietly peering out the small window hoping someone God would send. Ken and Mary pressed buttons and deciphered how to get the steel door to open and set us free. Pressing my face against the door, I began knocking and praying for Jesus to let us get out before there was no air to breathe. Thoughts of what could happen to ‘we three’ consumed me! My sister kept telling Ken that he released the button before the elevator stopped and we were in place at the top. Yet, to no avail … the door remained closed with visions of movies where people were stuck in this same situation when panic prevailed, time took its toll, and people perished. I kept praying and believing God’s help — He would send. Knocking harder while resisting fear — what to our six eyes did appear … a lady peeping through the window filled with good cheer.

We shared our dilemma to a stranger with wings. Her assurance that she would not leave us stranded was good news. Ten minutes later, squeals of joy could be heard throughout that place! God sent a Good Samaritan to rescue us in our time of need. Breathing the salty air and moving freely in open space was a miracle indeed. Plus, God sent a stranger who became a good friend by planting helpful, happy seeds! While driving home, the three of us agreed … pleasing God and praying in spaces oh, so small brings blessings beyond measure for us all! Bless God!

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.