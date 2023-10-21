President Biden has always said the greatest threat to the world is global warming. He also said the greatest threat to the United States was white supremacy. Other world leaders have said the greatest threat to the world was terrorism.

Well, all of them, including Biden, are wrong. The greatest threat to the world is Jesus coming back!!! It really isn’t a threat, it is a reality if you believe in the Word of God.

When Jesus comes back, He is coming to get all those who believe in HIM as the Son of GOD, who died for the sins of the world and was raised from the dead on the third day.

When all Believers are taken to be with the LORD forever, then will begin the years of tribulation upon the earth. This will be GOD’S wrath upon the earth. His wrath is characterized by seals, trumpets, woes and vials. The manifestation of each will bring great tribulations upon the earth. This is the world’s greatest threat. Here is a summary of what will happen when Jesus comes back.

The opening of the Seals will bring four horses and riders. A rider on a white horse will conquer the world with diplomacy. A rider on a red horse will have power to take peace from the world and killing of each other will be rampant. A rider on a black horse will cause great famine throughout the world. The last rider on a pale horse will cause one fourth of the people on earth to be killed by, (1) sword, (2) hunger, (3) plagues and pestilences and (4) wild beasts. There will also be an earthquake in the world like the world has never seen. This earthquake will cause all of the earth to be shaken. Every hill, mountain and island will be moved. Stars will fall to the ground like figs. All volcanoes will erupt. People will be begging the rocks and mountains to fall on them to hide from the wrath of God. Aren’t you glad you will not be here?

The trumpets will bring more devastation. One third of all trees and green grass will be burned. One third of all seas will be turned into blood. One third of all living creatures in the seas will be destroyed along with one third of all ships in the seas. One third of all freshwater will be turned into wormwood. A third of the moon, sun and stars will be darkened. Locusts will come out of a bottomless pit to torment people on the earth with great physical pain. Aren’t you glad you won’t be here for that?

The vials will bring even more devastation. Ugly and painful sores will break out on all people still alive on the earth. This pain will be worse than the pain from the locusts. The rest of the seas will turn to blood and all sea creatures will die. All fresh water that is still available will also turn into blood and all freshwater fish will die. There will be a ugly stink upon the earth. The earth will be scorched by the sun along with the people left on the earth. The heat will cause the sting to intensify and many will die of heat strokes. There will be darkness upon the earth. This darkness will be like no darkness ever on the earth. It will be so bad that people will gnaw their tongues in pain. Aren’t you glad you will not be here?

This is just a small glimpse of what will happen when Jesus comes back. This is the greatest threat to the world because only unbelievers will be left behind during the rapture. Accept Jesus Christ now as your Lord and Savior, so you can be saved from the wrath to come.

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.