Manifold are the examples of man taking one or two statements from the Bible and using that as the final word on that subject, whether it be concerning salvation, worship, domestic affairs or others. However, unless one has taken into consideration all that God’s word says on any subject, they cannot be sure their conclusions are correct. The Sweet Psalmist of Israel said, “ How precious also are thy thoughts unto me, O God! How great is the sum of them!” (Psalm. 139:17). The sum would indicate all of them added together; or maybe like Paul said to the Ephesian elders, “For I have not shunned to declare unto you all the counsel of God”. One of the most visible examples of this is those that espouse salvation by faith only. There are a number of passages of scripture that teach the necessity of faith, but there are also many passages that speak of other things necessary for salvation besides just faith. No where does the Bible teach salvation by faith “only”. The scriptures also teach that baptism is required for salvation (Mark 16:16), confession of Christ is required for salvation (Rom. 10:10; Matt. 10:32-33) and obedience is required for salvation (Heb. 5:9), just to name a few.

Often people are guilty of closing their eyes to all the counsel of God and seeing only that which appears to substantiate the doctrine or practice that they have already accepted as right. With eyes closed to “all the counsel of God, they are ignorant (without knowledge) of God’s way, as Paul said of the Jews. He said, “For they being ignorant of God’s righteousness, and going about to establish their own righteousness, have not submitted themselves unto the righteousness of God” (Rom. 10:3). Jesus spoke of this as well saying, “For this people’s heart is waxed gross, and their ears are dull of hearing, and their eyes they have closed; lest at any time they should see with their eyes, and hear with their ears, and should understand with their heart, and should be converted, and I should heal them” (Matt. 13:15). Of course, Solomon said, “There is a way which seemeth right unto a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death” (Proverbs 14:12).

A tract recently floating around bears the title “The Romans Road” and presents six steps from the book of Romans down a path to heaven. However, upon examination of the six steps one can see they have failed to see all the counsel of God. After pointing out that everyone needs salvation (Rom. 3:23) and that Jesus died for us (Rom. 5:8) and that eternal life is a gift of God (Rom. 6:23) it comes to step four which is that we are saved by grace and no longer of works (Rom. 11:6). The works Paul speaks of, as well as the law he speaks of in the book of Romans is the old law of Moses and the works of that law. He is not talking about obedience to the commands of God. The last step mentioned is that God saves all who call upon him (Rom. 10:13). If the previous step meant that one did not have to obey the commands of God, then one could be saved without calling upon him. As to the calling upon the name of the Lord, it is well to keep in mind that there is more to that than just saying Lord, Lord. Jesus said, “Not every one that saith unto me, Lord, Lord, shall enter into the kingdom of heaven; but he that doeth the will of my Father which is in heaven” (Matt. 7:21). Saul of Tarsus was “calling on the name of the Lord” when he was baptized into Christ for the remission of his sins (Acts 22:16). The fifth step mentioned is that salvation comes through faith (Rom. 4:5). That is certainly a statement of fact (Eph. 2:8). However, do note that the one that it was said of, “his faith is counted for righteousness” was Abraham (Rom. 4:2-5). Note another bit of the counsel of God on that same subject; “But wilt thou know, O vain man, that faith without works is dead? Was not Abraham our father justified by works, when he had offered Isaac his son upon the altar? Seest thou how faith wrought with his works, and by works was faith made perfect” And the scripture was fulfilled which saith, Abraham believed God, and it was imputed unto him for righteousness: and he was called the Friend of God. Ye see then how that by works a man is justified, and not by faith only” (James 2:20-24).

When one seeks the whole counsel of God, the road the Romans had to travel to heaven included hearing the gospel (Rom. 1:16; 10:14), believing the gospel (Rom. 10:9-10), repenting of their sins (Rom. 2:4), confessing Christ (Rom. 10:9-10) and being baptized into Christ (Rom. 6:3-4).

It is all important that we not take the doctrine and practice, whether it is one we have traditionally from our parents or one we have embraced from elsewhere or not, and then seeking scriptures to prove it, but seek all the counsel of God and follow it.

