Does reading from the book of Revelation bring confusion or conviction to pray and get prepared? After embracing excellent teachers through four Bible Studies from Revelation, the greatest lessons are being taught ‘for such a time as this’ when what we read is coming to fruition before our eyes! Yet, truly understanding while stepping forth in faith takes courage and closeness to our Savior.

Chapter one of Revelation John tells about the book being the revelation of Jesus Christ, which God gave to him, to show his servants what must soon happen. It teaches about God being the Great I Am — the Beginning and the End. Jesus sent his angel to show it to his servant John. It is the word of God and message from Jesus Christ. Happy are we who read the words of God’s message, hear it, and do what is written in it. The time is near when all of this will happen. Revelation 1: 1-3

Sharing John’s messages from the 18th chapter of Revelation stirs strong as God is calling His children to pay attention, pray, prepare for eternity where God is, and run away from evil. “You need a wise mind to understand this were John’s words that begin chapter 17. Studying this chapter with discernment reminds us that God is still calling his people to run away from evil. Are we listening or living bogged down in sin? Oh, that All His Children would repent and run to HIM?

Revelation 18 stirred my heart to write this story about an angel coming down from heaven with great power and glory that brightened the earth with a message that told how the great city of Babylon would be destroyed for she became a home for demons, prison for every unclean bird and beast, with people living in great sin.

Verse 5-8 tells about another voice from heaven saying: “Come out of that city , my people, so that you will not share in her sins, so that you will not receive the disasters that will come to her. Her sins have piled up as high as the sky and God has not forgotten the wrongs she has done. Give that city the same as she gave to others. Pay her back twice as much as she did. She gave herself much glory and rich living. Give her much sadness and suffering.”

“She says to herself, ‘I am a queen sitting on my throne. I am not a widow; I will never be sad.’ So these disasters will come to her in one day: death, crying, great hunger, and destruction by fire because the Lord God who judges her is powerful. The kings of the earth who sinned with her and shared her wealth will see the smoke from her burning. Then they will cry and be sad and afraid of her suffering and say: “Terrible! How terrible for you, great city, powerful city of Babylon, because your punishment has come in one hour.” Rev. 17 and 18

Reading Genesis 19:15 teaches the same lesson about running away from evil or destruction will come knocking where sin continues as God’s warnings are sounded throughout His Word. Remember the story of Sodom and Gomorrah where sin was rampant and evil living continued despite continuous warnings? Could these words from Genesis be shared with cities across God’s creation today?

“At dawn the next morning, the angels begged Lot to hurry. They said, “GO”! Take your wife and your two daughters with you so you will not be destroyed when the city is punished.”

Writing a story of gloom and doom is never an easy read that leaves us feeling happy as a lark; however, the time is nigh for us to take sinful living seriously. It is more important than ever for God’s people (He loves — red and yellow – black and white — oh, so precious in His sight — Jesus loves the little children of the world … how do we know — because He tells us so) to do everything possible to separate ourselves from sin. What punishment will come to those who stay stuck in sin and linger when God tells them to RUN? Are we as a nation running from sin or stuck in sin? What is our answer to HIM?

A powerful one liner from Rev. Bill Jones, a dear pastor Tim and I loved dearly and learned so much from when we moved to Clinton in 1979 and joined First Baptist Church, seems to be the perfect ending for this story about running from evil, praying, and being prepared for life eternal where God is: “ARE YOU LISTENING … ARE YOU SURE YOU’RE LISTENING?”

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.