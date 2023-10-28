All of you are aware of the war in Israel. Israel has declared war on Hamas for the slaughter they did to the Jews on Oct. 7, 2023.

Hamas killed and slaughtered thousands of Jews in a horrific fashion. Women were raped and killed. Babies were beheaded and shot to death. Whole families were slaughtered in their homes, while some were taken captive. It was one of the worst displays of evil the world has ever seen.

The Jews have a history of being attacked and slaughtered by their many enemies. The Old Testament is full of stores of how the Jews had to fight and destroy their enemies, from Pharaoh’s army to their captivity in Babylon. Their history has taught them to hate and destroy their enemies.

Hamas is clearly an enemy of the Jewish people. Hamas primary objective, and others, is to completely destroy the existence of Israel. Many, including the United States government, believe Israel is right and just, in wanting to destroy Hamas from the face of the earth.

Israel as a nation, has not accepted Jesus Christ as the Messiah and SON of GOD. Herein lies the great dilemma of Israel.

Jesus Christ teaches we should love our enemies. Jesus said in Matthew 5:44, “…Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you, and persecute you.” Then HE said in Matthew 5:45, “…That ye may be the children of your Father which is in heaven, for HE maketh his sun to rise on the evil and on the good, and sends rain on the just and on the unjust.”

Israel is in a great dilemma!!! They always claim, and they are, the children of GOD. As the children of GOD, they are required to adhere by the teachings of GOD’S SON, JESUS CHRIST. Jesus also said in Matthew 28:18, “…All power is given unto me in heaven and in earth.”

What a great time to be living on earth in such a time as this! Keep your spiritual eyes open to see how Jesus Christ is going to handle the great dilemma of Israel.

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.