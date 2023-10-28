There is much diversity of thinking upon the subject of the church. Some regard the church as unimportant, some that one church is as good as another and some that the church is nothing but a building. Yet, there are many passages of scripture that speak of the church and provide much instruction concerning what the church is, what its function is and what its end is. In short, we can find that the church was designed by God, bought by Christ, revealed by the Holy Spirit and inhabited by the children of God. There is no way we can cover all of this in one article, so we are going to present an acrostic using the letters of the word church which reveal much concerning the church as found in the pages of the New Testament.

We might first consider the word itself. The Greek word that is translated church is “ekklasia” which means “the called out”. We are indeed called out of the world into the spiritual kingdom of God (Col. 1:13).

First, “C” Christ is her founder and head. The first time the word “church” is found in the Bible is when Jesus told Peter, “..thou art Peter, and upon this rock I will build my church; and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it”. (Matt. 16:18). To the Ephesians, Paul wrote, “And hath put all things under his feet, and gave him to be the head over all things to the church, Which is his body, the fulness of him that filleth all in all” (Eph. 1:22-23). To the Colossian church He worded it this way; “And he is the head of the body, the church: who is the beginning, the firstborn from the dead; that in all things he might have the preeminence” (Col. 1:18).

The second letter is “H”. Heaven is its destiny. In the long ago, Jacob noted that the house of God is the gate of heaven (Gen. 28:17). Paul pointed out that the house of God is the church of the living God (I Tim. 3:15) making it the gate to heaven. Of course, Paul said that in the end, the Lord will deliver up the kingdom to the Father in heaven (I Cor. 15:24).

The third letter is “U”. It is “Universally available”. The doctrine of limited atonement is false. Salvation is not for an elect few, but available to all. The great commission was to go into all the world, to every nation (Mark 16:15; Matt. 28:19-20). The last invitation found in the Bible states, “whosoever will, let him take the water of life freely” (Rev. 22:17). Paul told Timothy that God our Saviour, “…will have all men to be saved, and to come unto the knowledge of the truth” (I Tim. 2:3-4), and Peter said that God is “longsuffering to us-ward, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance” (II Pet. 3:9).

The fourth letter is “R”. Redeemed are her members. Paul wrote, “Giving thanks unto the Father, which hath made us meet to be partakers of the inheritance of the saints in light: Who hath delivered us from the power of darkness, and hath translated us into the kingdom of his dear Son: In whom we have redemption through his blood, even the forgiveness of sins” (Col. 1:12-14). Peter said, “Forasmuch as ye know that ye were not redeemed with corruptible things, as silver and gold, from your vain conversation received by tradition from your fathers; But with the precious blood of Christ, as of a lamb without blemish and without spot” (I Pet. 1:18-19).

“C”; Christian is our name. Isaiah prophesied, “And the Gentiles shall see thy righteousness, and all kings thy glory: and thou shalt be called by a new name, which the mouth of the Lord shall name” (Isa. 62:2). Following the first Gentile conversions (Cornelius and his household) we read, And when he had found him, he brought him unto Antioch, And it came to pass, that a whole year they assembled themselves with the church, and taught much people; And the disciples were called Christians first in Antioch” (Acts 11:26). Later, Paul said to King Agrippa, “…believest thou the prophets? I know that thou believest. Then Agrippa said unto Paul, Almost thou persuadest me to be a Christian” (Acts 26:27-28).

And finally, “Hope” is our anchor. Paul said in that great resurrection chapter of the Bible, “If in this life only we have hope in Christ, we are of all men most miserable” (I Cor. 15:19). Peter said, “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, which according to his abundant mercy hath begotten us again unto a lively hope by the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead” (I Pet. 1:3). “The Hebrew writer stated, “Which hope we have as an anchor of the soul, both sure and steadfast, and which entereth into that within the veil” (Heb. 6:19).

Thus, the church of the New Testament is the Lord’s church and the only one authorized by the word of God.

