Studying the book of Revelation has stirred a ‘Jesus alert’ down in my heart — down in my heart to stay where there is joy, joy, joy joy down in my heart along with concern for lost love and lukewarm living for Jesus, Jesus, Jesus – sweetest name we know, Savior, Son, Good Shepherd … Who keeps us singing as we go! “For such a time as this in 2023, what message would Jesus send to churches across America — all over the world — with a report all Christians should know?

In Revelation 1, John shared Jesus’ message to the Churches: “To the seven churches in the country of Asia: “Grace and peace to you from the One who is and was and is coming, and from the seven spirits before his throne, and from Jesus Christ. Jesus is the faithful witness, the first among those raised from the dead. He is the ruler of the kings of the earth. He is the One who loves us, who made us free from our sins with the blood of his death. He made us to be a kingdom of priests who serve God his Father. To Jesus Christ be glory and power forever and ever.

“Look, Jesus is coming with the clouds, and everyone will see him, even those who stabbed him. And all peoples of the earth will cry loudly because of him. Yes, this will happen! Amen!”

The Lord God says, ‘ I am the Alpha and the Omega, I am the One who is and was and IS COMING. I am the Almighty!

I, John, am your brother. All of us share with Christ in suffering, in the kingdom, and in patience to continue. I was on the island of Patmos, because I had preached the word of God and the message about Jesus. On the Lord’s day I was in the SPIRIT, and I heard a loud voice behind me that sounded like a trumpet…

The voice said, “Write what you see in a book and send it to the seven churches in Ephesus,, Smyrna, Pergamum, Thyatira, Sardis, Philadelphia, and Laodicea.”

“I turned to see who was talking to me. When I turned, I saw seven golden lampstands and someone among the lampstands who was like a ‘Son of Man”! He was dressed in a long robe and had a gold b and around his chest. His head and hair were white like wool, as white as snow, and his eyes were like flames of fire. His feet were like bronze that glows hot in a furnace, and his voice was like the noise of flooding water. He held seven stars in his right hand, and a sharp double-edged sword came out of his mouth. He looked like the sun shining at its brightest time.”

When I saw him, I fell down at his feet like a dead man. He put his right hand on me and said, “Do not be afraid. I am the First and the Last. I am the One who lives; I was dead, but look, I am alive forever and ever! And I hold the keys to death and to the place of the dead … So, write the things you see, What is Now and What will Happen Later!

The seven lampstands are the seven churches, and the seven stars are the angels of the seven churches.” Revelation 1-20

John was told to “Write it Down”! Are we writing things down that help in understanding God’s messages throughout the Bible, the book of Revelation playing out before our eyes, letters sent to the churches that could easily be received in our mail today, lessons to WRITE DOWN and LIVE BY that teach us to LOVE GOD FIRST and LIVE BY JESUS’ WAY? Then, woe are we who aren’t listening to His call to worship, adore, serve, honor, repent, obey, pray, and LOVE Him sweeter and more sincerely day by day!

What letters would God give to Jesus Christ to show His servants (churches) TODAY what must soon happen? Would we happily read the words of God’s message that to our ears are sweet or sadly read words that make us weep? Would this post script ending letters to churches today be on ‘ all, many, or few’?

P.S. “Please repent, call out to Me, let your hearts and my churches flow with the Holy Spirit, love and honor Me in all that you do.”

One thing He would write to all churches is … “P.S. I LOVE YOU!”

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.