As a lifelong law enforcement officer, I have always been interested in and a student in every aspect of criminal justice, past and present. Who were those involved in criminal justice from a historical and Biblical standpoint? Who and where were Lawyers first mentioned going back to the Bible?

In everyday speech, the word “lawyer” refers to an attorney. Thus, an attorney is a person who represents another in a courtroom, a prosecutor, or a judge. However, the Bible attaches another definition – a religious one. The word “lawyer” concentrates on the “law” root in the Bible, meaning the Mosaic Law.

Exodus 19, Leviticus 26:46, and Romans 9:4 focus on the Mosaic Law God gave Israel’s nation. Mosaic Law consisted of three parts. These parts were the Ten Commandments, Ordinances, and the Worship System. The Priesthood, the Tabernacle, and the Festivals are discussed in Exodus 20 – 40 and Leviticus 1-7; 23. One source says, “The priesthood of ancient Israel was the class of male individuals, who, according to the Hebrew Bible, were patrilineal descendants from Aron (the elder brother of Moses), who served in the Tabernacle, Solomon’s Temple and Second Temple until the destruction of Jerusalem in 70 CE.”

The Bible does not say anything about lawyers, as such, as we know them today. Israel was under the legal jurisdiction of Rome during Jesus’ time on earth. The Bible does mention “teachers of the law” (Luke 5:17, Luke 14:3 ESV). It refers to religious leaders who were experts in Mosaic law. The modern-day court system, with prosecuting attorneys, did not exist.

Only once the word “lawyer” was identified in the Scriptures by name applying to a specific person, Zenas, the Lawyer. Zenas is the only Lawyer spoken favorably of in the Bible. Although He might have been the only “attorney at law” mentioned in the Bible, he was most likely a former scribe or Jewish Rabbi.

Zenas, the Lawyer, was a first-century Christian Lawyer mentioned in the Apostle Paul’s Epistle to Titus in the New Testament. In Titus 3:13 (KJV), Paul writes: “Bring Zenas the Lawyer and Apollos on their journey diligently, that nothing be wanting unto them.” Zenas’s name is a shortened form of “Zenodoros,” meaning the gift of Zeus. By tradition, Zenas is often counted as one of the unnamed seventy disciples sent out by Jesus into the villages of Galilee, as mentioned in Luke 10: 1-24 (KJV). Therefore, the apostle Paul called Zenas “the Lawyer.” This title meant that before Zenas became a Christian, he had been a Jewish lawyer.

It is not sure where the apostle Paul was when he wrote to Titus, requesting that he bring Zenas the Lawyer. There is no record of Jesus and Zenas with any personal relationship. However, Zenas was a Christian Lawyer.

The New Testament mentions teachers of the law at least 63 times. Unfortunately, not all of these references are positive. Matthew 23 records seven daring condemnations of these lawyers, whereas one includes, “Woe to you, teachers of the law and Pharisees, you Hypocrites! You give a tenth of your spices – mint, anise, and cummin. But you have neglected the more important matters of the law – justice, mercy, and faithfulness. You should have practiced the latter without neglecting the former.” Matthew 23:23 (KJV)

Zenas, the Lawyer, is venerated as a saint by the Roman Catholic Church, Eastern Orthodox Church, and other churches (no additional information available.)

What type of Lawyer would Zenas have been today? I have come to know many fine lawyers and respected citizens of our communities throughout my career in law enforcement. However, I wish that I could have met Zenas, the Lawyer.

Keith Throckmorton of Perquimans County, NC is a retired from the Fairfax County Police Department.