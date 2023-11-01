On Sunday, Nov. 5, at 9:45 a.m., Divine Presence Worship Center will have regular morning service, Pastor, the Rev. Tanisha Boykin will bring forth the message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is welcome to join us. Face masks are required.

On Sunday, Nov. 5, at 10 a.m., regular morning service will be held at the NC Prayer Tower Del Ministries, Pastor, Thira Peterson, will bring forth the message. Founder and Pastor Thira Peterson. Prayer, singing, testimony, and the word of God. All are welcome. 79 Lessie Land Garland Hwy. Clinton, N.C. Face masks are required.

On Sunday, Nov. 5, at 10 a.m., regular morning service will be held at Christ Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. Pastor the Rev. Marvin T. Clowney Sr. will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Face masks are required.

On Sunday, Nov. 5, at 10 a.m., regular morning service will be held at Little Field Missionary Baptist Church, Newton Grove, N.C. Pastor, Dr. Claudie Morrisey will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the praise team. Face masks are required.

On Sunday, Nov. 5, at 10 a.m., regular morning service will be held at Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. Pastor, the Rev.Thaddeus Godwin Sr. will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is invited to attend. Face masks are required.

On Sunday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Church of God will have regular morning service. The pastor, Betty J. Melton will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Come out and let’s praise and worship the word of God. Location: 400 E. Pinewood St., Roseboro, N.C. Face masks are required.

On Sunday, Nov. 5, at 11 a.m., First Missionary Baptist Church, located at 243 N. Church St., Kenansville, N.C. will honor Pastor Cornelius and First Lady Moore’s 14th Pastoral Anniversary during the morning service. Everyone is welcome to join us for morning worship. Face masks are required.

On Sunday, Nov. 5, at 11 a.m., New Life Church, Salemburg, N.C. will have regular morning service. The pastor, Elder Loyd Thompson will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Face masks are required.

On Sunday, Nov. 5, at 11 a.m., Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro, N.C. will have regular morning service. Pastor, the Rev. Dr. S.E. Bryant, will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Face masks are required.

On Sunday, Nov. 5. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. will have regular morning service. Pastor, the Rev. Jeffery White will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Face masks are required.

On Sunday, Nov. 5, at 11 a.m., Beaver Dam Missionary Baptist Church, 3151 Odom, Rd. Clinton, N.C. will have regular morning service. Pastor, the Rev. Adrian Bullock will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Face masks are required.

On Sunday, Nov. 5, at 11 a.m., Gateway Deliverance Ministries at 1766 Rowan Rd. Clinton, N.C. will have regular morning service, and pastor, Bishop Eddie Parker will bring forth the messenger. Music by the church choir. Everyone is invited to attend. Face masks are required.

On Sunday, Nov. 5, at 11 a.m., Holy Tabernacle UHC will have regular morning service. Pastor, Bishop Christopher Brown ll will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is invited. Face masks are required.

On Sunday, Nov. 5, at 11 a.m., New Church of Christ Church on Faison Hwy, Clinton, N.C. will have regular morning service. Pastor, Apostle Blonny Aycock will bring forth the message. Music by the church choir. Everyone is invited to attend. Face masks are required.

On Sunday, Nov. 5, at 11:15 a.m., Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. will have regular morning service. Pastor, the Rev. Ray Bolton, will bring forth the message. Music rendered by the church choir. Face masks are required.

On Sunday, Nov. at 3 p.m., service will be held at Gospel Tabernacle of Grace (Haitian/American Church). Pastor Rosemond Delva will render service. The church choir will render the music. Several guest speakers will attend the service. Location: 75 Hanson Road (Friendly Community Center Clinton). FMI, call Pastor Delva at 919-904-2242. All are welcome to join us. Face masks are required.

Regular services

Three in One Family Center Food Drive and dry goods from 10 a.m. till 12 noon. The first Tuesday of each month at Napa Auto Parts parking lot in Roseboro, N.C.

First Baptist Church, Stedman, N.C. will distribute food boxes every third Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. Pastor: The Rev. P. Melvin.

The Great And Terrible God’s Church see the messenger: Go to Apostle Gino Jennings on Youtube.

Divine Presence Worship Center, 515 S.E. Blvd Clinton, N.C. Sunday Services every first and third at 9:45 a.m. Bible Study every other Wednesday night via Facebook Live on the Divine Presence Worship Center page. Pastor: The Rev. Tanisha Boykin.

Beaver Dam MBC Worship service at 11 a.m. at 3151 Odom Road, Clinton, N.C. first, third and fifth Sundays. Online Sunday School at 10 a.m. first and third Saturdays and 10 a.m. second and fourth Sundays. Conference line: 267 807 9611 access code: 808024# Bible Study/Prayer Service every Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. (Virtual/Zoom). Pastor: The Rev. Adrian Bullock.

The House of Prayer, Faison, N.C. every Sunday night at 7:30 p.m. Prayer Service every Thursday night from 6-7 p.m.

Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. Church Service every first and third at 11:15 a.m. Pray meeting and Bible study every Wednesday night at 7 p.m.

N.C. Prayer Tower Del Ministries, 79 Lessie Land Garland Hwy., Clinton, N.C. Sunday Services are held every Sunday at 10 a.m. Prayer, Singing, Testimony, and the word of God. Pastor: Thira Peterson.

Bearskin Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. worship service at 11 a.m. every second and fourth Sunday. Bible Study Tuesday at 7 p.m.

The People’s Church Sampson St. Clinton, N.C. worship service every Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor: The Rev. Victor Wilson

Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church Sunday Services are held at 11 a.m. Pastor: Bishop Fullwood.

Clinton International Church services on first and fifth Sundays at 11 a.m. Host Pastor: The Rev. Paul Blue. Tillery St. Clinton, N.C.

Gateway Deliverance Ministries, Every Sunday service at 11 a.m. Bible Study every Wednesday at 7 p.m., 1766 Rowan Road, Clinton, N.C.

Wilson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey, N.C. services on first and third at 11:15 a.m. Bible Study on Thursday night at 6 p.m.

Temple of God Deliverance Ministry 307 Railroad St. Roseboro, N.C. Sunday morning service at 11 a.m. Monday’s prayer service at 7 p.m. Bible Study on Wednesday at 7 p.m. (on Zoom). The ID number is 209-952-3830 and the password to join is 485677. Pastor: Bishop Andrew Thomas

Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro, NC. Sunday School every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. worship service every first and fourth Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor: The Rev. Dr. S.E. Bryant.

Holy Tabernacle UNC Sunday School at 10 a.m. Sunday worship services, every Sunday at 11 a.m. Bible Study every Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. (in person); 7 p.m. a conference call when announced. Temperature check and mask required. Pastor: Bishop Christopher Brown ll

Lisbon St. Sunday School at 9 a.m. Worship Service at 10 a.m. Lisbon St. Noon Day Prayer is held every Wednesday Conference call- 1 712-432-6122 code- 645099# Bible Study on Thursday night at 5:30 p.m. in person and on Facebook live. Face masks are required. Pastor: Dr. Thaddeus Godwin Sr.

Church of God, Roseboro, N.C. Worship Service every Sunday at 10 a.m. Sunday School at 9 a.m. Host pastor: Betty J. Melton.

Union Star Freewill Baptist Church Worship services at 11 a.m. first and third Sundays. Bible Study is held Wednesday at 7 p.m. Pastor: Evangelist Deborah Taylor.

Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Worship Service at 11 a.m. Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. Bible Study is held Wednesday at 6 p.m. Pastor: The Rev. Jeffery White

Christ Missionary Baptist Church every Sunday Worship Service at 10 a.m. Bible Study every Wed. at 7 p.m. Conference call- 617-829-6138. Pastor: The Rev. Marvin T. Clowney Sr. Location: 5220 Faison Hwy. Clinton, N.C.

St. Jude United Holy Church, Clinton, N.C. Pastor: Elder Patrick D. Cooper. Service every second and fourth Sundays at 11 a.m. Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. Bible Study Thursday nights at 7 p.m. Noon Day Pray at 12:15 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Conference Call #339-209-6421. Follow us on Facebook@stjudeunitedholy.

The Ram In The Bush Church has Sunday morning service every second and third at 11 a.m. Pastor: The Rev. Judy Howard.

Holly Grove Church of Christ Clinton, Sunday School at 9:45 second and fourth Sundays at 11 a.m. first, third and fifth Sunday School at 9:45 online. Bible Study is held Wednesday at 7 p.m. (online) 1-978-990-5044 Access Code:5930546#

Robinson Chapel Church Roseboro, Services every Sunday at 11 a.m. Bible Study is held every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. Dial 339-209-5109. (No access code is needed) Pastor: The Rev. Dr. Ronald Highsmith

First Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro, N.C. Worship Services first, third and fifth Sundays. Pastor: The Rev. John Oliver

St. Stephens Holiness Church, Turkey, N.C. Worship Services: at 11 a.m. first and third Sunday. Host: Guest Peacher

First Missionary Baptist Church, Keansville, N.C. Worship Services: Every Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor: The Rev.Cornelius Moore

Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church Sunday School at 9:45 Morning Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. Worship Services: Every first, third and fourth Sundays. Prayer and Bible Study Wednesday, at 6 p.m. Pastor: The Rev. Tyman M. Wallace Sr.

Jackson Grove Bible Church of God, Midway, N.C. Service at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Sunday. Host pastor: Elder Louise Royal

Milton Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. Hwy 421 South, Service at 11 a.m. on the first and third Sunday. Bible Study Thursday night at 7 p.m. Pastor: Rev. Elwood Mcphail

Cedar Creek Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. Worship service every second and fourth Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor: The Rev. Alice Jean Boykin

Running Branch Disciples of Christ Church, Clinton, N.C. Worship service every first, third and fourth Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor: The Rev. Thomas Raynor.

Holy Grove Holiness Church, 1519 Indian Town Road, Clinton, N.C. Worship service every Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor: Randy Simmons.

