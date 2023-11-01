On Tuesday, Nov. 14, Sampson Community College (SCC) proudly invites community members to attend its Fall 2023 Student Art Exhibition from 4-6 p.m. in the Learning Resource Center (LRC), showcasing the work of 21 students currently enrolled in studio art courses at SCC.

Led by Josiah King, Art Instructor at SCC, the exhibition will run for two weeks, following the floating reception on Nov. 14. Light refreshments will be served, and visitors will also have the opportunity to meet the artists behind the creations.

King detailed, “Over the past semester, twenty-two of our students have been developing their painting and drawings skills in the SCC Art Studio. For many, it has been an intense process of growth and self-discovery. From learning to capture light and color, to understanding how to ‘dig deep’ to express something about themselves to others, these artists have reached new levels in their art. As their art instructor, I am proud of them, and excited to see them connect with the arts in valuable and creative ways. Come celebrate these incredible artists with us.”

For more information about art courses at SCC, visit www.sampsoncc.edu or contact Josiah King at [email protected].