The author of the book of Hebrews, unusually believed to be the apostle Paul, spoke of his desire to expound upon the subject of Jesus as compared to Melchisedec, wrote, “Of whom we have many things to say, and hard to be uttered, seeing ye are dull of hearing. For when for the time ye ought to be teachers, ye have need that one teach you again which be the first principles of the oracles of God; and are become such as have need of milk, and not of strong meat. For every one that useth milk is unskillful in the word of righteousness: for he is a babe. But strong meat belongeth to them that are of full age, even those who by reason of use have their senses exercised to discern both good and evil” (Heb. 5:11-14). This passage shows the necessity of spiritual and intellectual grown on the part of those who would become children of God. Children are expected to grow. Of course, Peter gave us some insight into what to feed a newborn child of God in, saying, “As newborn babes, desire the sincere milk of the word, that ye may grow thereby” (I Pet. 2:2).

Though the above passage clearly shows the need to grow, that is not the focus of our thoughts in this article. He spoke of “the first principles of the oracles of God”. With just a little thought on our part, we can understand the idea of starting out with elementary knowledge and then growing into the deeper and more complex teachings of God’s word. Just as our children do not start school learning calculus and trigonometry, but learning to count to ten, as children of God, we start with the basics or first principles of the word of God. Faith in God is a beginning point (Heb. 11:6), understanding the Lord being a priest after the order of Melchisedec can be better understood later. The process of becoming a child of God is seen as a new birth (John 3:3-5; Rom. 6:3-4) and we therefore have need and opportunity to grow from the first principles to those much deeper. The question might then arise, just what are these first principles of the oracles of God? Though in or English Bibles, there is a chapter division following Hebrews 5:14, there is not one in the original text. Thus, the passage continues on to say, “Therefore leaving the principles of the doctrine of Christ, let us go on unto perfection; not laying again the foundation of repentance from dead works, and of faith toward God, Of the doctrine of baptisms, and of laying on of hands, and of resurrection of the dead, and of eternal judgment” (Heb. 6:1-2). The list found here of first principles would certainly not contain every item, but does suggest the foundation of knowledge and understanding that must be present in order to become a child of God We wish to consider a few of these “first principles”, from those stated as well as some that are implied from what is stated.

With the limited space left for this article, let us consider one that is implied by the term “oracles of God”. Authority should always be a first in matters spiritual. Who or what determines what is right or wrong when it comes to spiritual matters. Some say one thing, others say something different. Though some will say that truth is subjective and thus all are right for themselves, sane people understand that truth is not subjective, by its very definition. When it comes to spiritual matters, the Lord said that His Father’s words are truth (John 17:17). It will not be too deep a subject in order that one realize that God’s word has been different for different people as one reads through the Bible. God spoke directly to Adam, Noah and Abraham, spoke through Moses to the nation of Israel and to this Christian realm by the gospel of Christ. The Hebrew writer started his epistle with, “God, who at sundry times and in divers manners spake in the time past unto the fathers by the prophets, Hath in these last days spoken unto us by his Son, whom he hath appointed heir of all things, by whom also he made the worlds” (Heb. 1:1-2). Peter wrote, “Being born again, not of corruptible seed, but of incorruptible, by the word of God, which liveth and abideth for ever…But the word of the Lord endureth for ever. And this is the word which by the gospel is preached unto you” (I Pet. 1:23, 25). Paul said of the gospel of Christ, “For therein is the righteousness of God revealed from faith to faith: as it is written, The just shall live by faith” (Rom. 1:17). This is an absolute first principle that must be understood and adhered to in order to become a child of God and to continue faithfully as one.

It matters not what we have always heard, what we have always believed, what seems right to us, not even what our parents taught us. What really matters, the real authority for Christianity is, the gospel of Christ.

