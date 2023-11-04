Sharing true stories from Revelation filled with warnings about wickedness, watered down love for the Lord, rampant wickedness , lukewarm living and complacency within His children and churches, and a ‘wake up’ call from the One who will come ‘like a thief in the night’ has given us guidance from God’s Word with true perspective and intimate insight! What messages did the seven churches receive from the “revelation of Jesus Christ, which God gave to him, to show his servants what must soon happen, and Jesus sent His angel to show it to his servant John”? Revelation 1

The church at Ephesus received an outstanding review from the Lord in their letter that spoke of good things they were doing. “You work hard, never give up, refuse to follow false teachings of evil people, have patience and have suffered troubles for Me and have not given up. However, I have this against you: You have left the love you had in the beginning.” Rev. 2:4-5

The letter sent to the Church at Smyrna said: “I know your troubles and that you are poor, but really you are rich.I know the bad things some people say about you being Jews, but they are not true Jesus. They are a church that belongs to Satan. Don’t be afraid of what you’re about to suffer. The devil will put some of you in jail to suffer but be faithful, even if you have to die and I will give you the crown of life. “ Rev. 2

To the church at Pergamum he wrote, “You are true to Me and didn’t refuse to tell about your faith in me even during the time of Antipas,my faithful witness who was killed in your city. But a few things I have against you are: some of you follow false teachings, live in sin, eat foods offered to idols, and have sexual sins among you. So, change your hearts and lives”! Rev. 2

A strong letter praising what they were doing right and condemning what they were doing wrong went to the Church in Thyatira. The Son of God, who has eyes that blaze like fire and feet like shining bronze says this: “ I know what you do. You love Me, have faith, serve well, and have patience as you are doing more now than you were in the beginning. Yet, you have let that woman, Jezebel, spread false teachings. She leads people to take part in sexual sins and does not want to change her evil ways. I will kill all her followers and the churches will know I Am the One who searches hearts and minds, and will repay each of you for what you have done. For those of you who have not followed her teachings and gone Satan’s way. I will not put any other load on you as you continue in loyalty until I come. I will give power over the nations to everyone who wins the victory and continues to be obedient to me until the end.”! Rev. 1

The church in Sardis received a letter saying: “I know what you do. People say that you are alive, but really you are dead. Wake Up! Make yourselves stronger before you lose what you have left. Obey, do what God wants, change your hearts and lives. Wake up or I will come like a thief in the night. The few who do good will walk with me and will wear white clothes unstained because they are worthy.” Rev. 3

A letter to the Church in Philadelphia told how “When God opens a door, no one can close it. And when He closes it, no one can open it.” He told how they obeyed Him and were not afraid to speak His name. He put an open door before them that no one could close. Because they obeyed His teaching about not giving up the faith, He promised to keep them from the tome of trouble that will come to the whole world to test those living on earth. His charge to them was: ‘I am coming soon. Continue strong in your faith so no one will take away your crown.”

A strong letter was written to the Church in Laodicea that said: “I know what you do, that you are neither hot or cold. I wish that you were hot or cold, but because you are lukewarm — neither hot, nor cold, I will spit you out of my mouth. I correct and punish those whom I love, So be eager to do right, and change your hearts and lives. ‘Here I am’! I stand at the door and knock. If you hear my voice and open the door: I will come in and eat with you, and you will eat with me. Those who win the victory will sit with me on my throne in the same way that I won the victory and sat down with my Father on his throne. Everyone who has ears should listen to what the Spirit says to the churches.” Rev. 3

God sees all His children and all the churches who either love Him first, lovingly and loyally, serve Him lukewarmly, or are caught up in Satan’s snare of sinful living. God saves and honors those who follow Him faithfully. Jesus is calling! What is our answer to Him! If churches received a letter from God … what message would He share? Now, is the time for all His children and all His churches to serve the Lord with gladness, spread the Word near and far, seek and love Him first, embrace the Holy Spirit as it flows from within with never a frown, and let our little lights shine brightly for Jesus as we joyfully, loyally, lovingly spread His Love All Around!

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.