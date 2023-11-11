The Anointed Robertson Sisters were named the first prize winner in the 2023 North Carolina Fall Gospel Classic, held Saturday evening in The Imperial Centre for the Arts & Sciences in Rocky Mount, NC. A panel of judges awarded the honor to the group, which also won the People’s Choice Award.

The audience participated in the selection of the People’s Choice Award, selecting the Anointed Robertson Sisters as winner in the category. The crowd was highly impressed by their presentation, their poise, their energy, and the quality of their voices.

The second-place winner hailed from Long Island, N.Y., and the third-place winner hailed from Nashville, Tenn.

The North Carolina Fall Gospel Classic began in 1989 under the leadership of Legendary Gospel Singer Reverend Luther Barnes, pastor of Restoration Worship Center, Rocky Mount. Pastor Barnes stated, “The young ladies did really well.”

The Anointed Robertson Sisters have been singing together for over 20 years. Members include Kia Devane, Tonya Robertson, Stephanie Sellars, Shalah Robertson, and Leslie Simpson. These extraordinary ladies were reared under the guidance of Bishop Varnie Fullwood, Mount Pleasant Baptist Church Ministries, Clinton, NC.

All in attendance from Sampson County proudly exclaimed, “Sampson County is the perfect place to call home.”