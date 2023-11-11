Stirrings to write stories from Revelation have surfaced after being involved in four Revelation Bible Studies, re-reading the book in different translations, realizing we are living in the days of Noah, and reaching a season when writings in Revelation are real and relevant ‘for such a time as this”!

Studying the fourth chapter of Revelation stirred this story about “A Glimpse of Heaven’s Holiness”! What thoughts and images of Heaven stir in your mind? Perhaps words from a song written by a son who mourned the death of his dad is relevant to Heaven’s holiness saying that “I Can Only Imagine”! We can truly only imagine being surrounded by His glory, seeing His face being before you and me, what will our hearts feel? One thing we are certain of: Heaven Is Real!

Revelation 4 “ Before the throne there was something that looked like a sea of glass, clear like crystal. In the center and around the throne were four living creatures with eyes all over them. The first living creature was like a lion. The second was like a calf, the third had a face like a man. The fourth was like a flying eagle. Each had six wings and was covered all over with eyes, inside and out. Day and night they ever stopped saying: “Holy, holy holy is the Lord God Almighty. He was, He is, and He is coming.”

“These living creatures give glory, honor, and thanks to the One who sits on the throne, who lives forever and ever. Then, twenty-four elders bowed down before God and worshiped Him who lives forever and ever. They put their crowns down before the throne and said: ‘ You are worthy our Lord and God to receive glory and honor and power, because you made all things. Everything existed and was made because You wanted it.”

“Then, I saw a scroll in the right hand of the One sitting on the throne. The scroll had writing on both sides and was kept closed with seven seals. I saw a powerful angel calling in a loud voice, “Who is worthy to break the seals and open the scroll? But there was no one in heaven or on earth or under the earth who could open the scroll or look inside it. I cried hard but one of the elders said to me, “Do not cry” The Lion from the tribe of Judah, David’s descendant, has won the victory so he is able to open the scroll and its seven seals”

“Then I saw a Lamb standing in the center of the throne. The Lamb looked as if he had been killed. He had seven horns and eyes, which are the seven spirits of God that were sent into all the world. The Lamb came and took the scroll from the right hand of the One sitting on the throne. When he took the scroll, the four living creatures and twenty-four elders bowed down before the Lamb. Each one of them had a harp and golden bowls full of incense, which are the prayers of God’s holy people. And they all sang a new song to the Lamb.”

“You are worthy to take the scroll and to open its seals, because you were killed, and with the blood of your death you bought people for God from every tribe, language, people, and notation. You made them to be a kingdom of priests for our God, and they will rule on the earth.”

Then, I looked, and I heard the voices of many angels around the throne, and the four living creatures, and the elders. There were thousands of angels saying loudly:

“The Lamb who was killed is worthy to receive power, wealth, wisdom, and strength, honor, glory and praise! Then, all creatures in heaven and on earth, and under the earth and in the sea were saying;

“To the One who sits on the throne and to the Lamb be praise and honor and glory and power forever and ever.” Revelation 5

Oh, the power of praising, worshiping, honoring, and bowing down before the One who sits on the throne and to the Lamb who died for our sins. As the four living creatures in Revelation 5 did: let us bow down and worship God and the King of Kings…and hear all creatures in heaven and on earth and under the earth and in the sea say ‘AMEN’…holy, holy, holy is Lamb and the Lion … let praises all over His creation RING!

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.