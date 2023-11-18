This is the short beginning of a 3-part series on God’s will. We use the term God’s will all the time to justify things from time to time. But do we really understand God’s will they way we should.

What does God’s will mean? To understand this we must understand the word, “will.” According to the American Heritage Dictionary, the word “will” is the mental faculty by which one deliberately chooses or decides on a course of action. The will of God is based on a deliberate decision He has made. He uses the word will to indicate what will happen in the future. He uses the word will to indicate likelihood or certainty. He uses the word will to indicate a command or a requirement. He also uses the word, will to indicate His intentions.

For example, in John 6:39, Jesus said, “And this is the Father’s will which has sent me, that of all which HE has given me,, I should lose nothing, but should raise it up again at the last day.”

All of us were drawn to Jesus by God. No one can accept Jesus Christ unless they are first drawn to Him by God. Once you are truly saved, it is God’s will, intentions, command, likelihood and certainty that you will always be saved. That is why He is married to the backslider. Some argued there is no such thing as, once saved, always saved. Compare this argument with the will of God. Part 2 is coming.

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.