There were basically six topics mentioned by the writer of the book of Hebrews which fell under the heading of the first principles of the oracles of God and which were to be steppingstones to a deeper knowledge of God’s word. We have already discussed the first three, “repentance from dead works, faith toward God and the doctrine of baptisms” (Heb. 6:1-2). We wish to complete this list of six, but in this article we will be able to give consideration to only one of the doctrines, the doctrine of “laying on of hands”.

So, for now, the doctrine of laying on of hands. This is a reference to miraculous gifts of the Holy Spirit. Many Christians in the first century church received various spiritual gifts. Paul told the Corinthians, “Now concerning spiritual gifts, brethren, I would not have you ignorant…Now there are diversities of gifts, but the same Spirit. ” (I Cor. 12:1, 4). These gifts were received after having obeyed the gospel of Christ. When asked what they needed to do, those who had heard the gospel preached by Peter and believed it were told, “Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sin, and ye shall received the gift of the Holy Ghost” (Acts 2:38). After telling His apostle to go into all the world, and preach the gospel to every creature. He that believeth and is baptized shall be saved; but he that believeth not shall be damned”, Jesus said, And these signs shall follow them that believe; In my name shall they cast out devils; they shall speak with new tongues; They shall take up serpents; and if they drink any deadly thing, it shall not hurt them; they shall lay hands on the sick, and they shall recover” (Mark 16:15-18). The purpose of those miraculous gifts was to prove the message they were delivering. Following those words of Jesus, Mark closes with “And they went forth, and preached everywhere, the Lord working with them, and confirming the word with signs following” (Mark 16:20). All through the New Testament one finds the fulfilment of that fact. Disciples preached and performed miracles and seeing those miracles, many believed and obeyed the gospel. A good example of that is seen in the case of Philip. When the disciples were scattered abroad, they went everywhere preaching the word. “Then Philip went down to the city of Samaria, and preached Christ unto them. And the people with one accord gave heed unto those things which Philip spake, hearing and seeing the miracles which he did…But when they believed Philip preaching the things concerning the kingdom of God, and the name of Jesus Christ, they were baptized, both men and women” (Acts 8:5-6, 12).

The means of receiving these gifts is likewise found in this same passage. When the apostles heard of the success in Samaria, they sent two apostles to Samaria, “Peter and John: Who, when they were come down, prayed for them, that they might receive the Holy ghost; (For as yet he was fallen upon none of them: only they were baptized in the name of the Lord Jesus.) Then laid they their hands on them, and they received the Holy Ghost. And when Simon saw that through laying on of the apostles’ hands the Holy ghost was given, he offered them money” (Acts 8:14-18). It took the laying on of the apostle hands to bestow these spiritual gifts of the Holy Spirit on a saved person. Both the need (to confirm the word) and the means (apostles to lay hands on someone) ended upon the completion of the gospel of Christ and the death of the last apostle. I Corinthians, chapters twelve through fourteen deal with the spiritual gifts. In chapter thirteen Paul speaks of the cessation of such gifts, saying, “Charity never faileth: but where there be prophecies, they shall fail; whether there be tongues, they shall cease; whether there be knowledge, it shall vanish away. For we know in part, and we prophesy in part. But when that which is perfect is come, then that which is in part shall be done away” (I Cor. 13:8-10). Some have said that the term, “that which is perfect” refers to Christ, However, it does not say “he” which is perfect, but “that” which is perfect.

It is not a person. The word “perfect” carries with it an idea of completeness. James, in speaking of the word of God, calls the gospel of Christ, “the perfect law of liberty” (James 1:21-25). Today, one does not need a miracle to prove what we are instructed to do, for we have the gospel of Christ which has already been confirmed by the miracles of those who spoke and wrote it in the first place. It is believed that the apostle John was the last to die and that was in the early part of the second century. It is time to stop arguing about the laying on of hands and study the gospel of Christ, believe it and obey it. Grow past looking for miracles to prove that which has already been proved.

