How do you pray? Do you mumble sentence prayers in the middle of messes, read written prayers with little passion, pray long, dignified prayers difficult to understand, pray heartfelt prayers that get God’s attention and help those who hear your outpouring prayer of things near and dear to your heart? Prayers that will move mountains and change things gets God’s attention and brings us closer to Him. So, how you pray makes a difference. The disciples watched Jesus heal the sick, raise Lazarus from the dead, cleanse the leper, heal the blind and deaf, even feed thousands with a few fish and loaves of bread. They asked Him to teach them how to pray and understand his mighty power to heal and do miracles among them. And He did!

It took time but gradually the disciples learned the secret to powerful praying. Jesus had the power because He knew how to pray and was happy to share it with HIs disciples. He came into the world to teach others to do what He did. “He was willing that HIs disciples should earn to do even greater works.” James 14:12

Jesus told them to pray in this manner: “Our Father in heaven, hallowed by Your name” Matthew 6:9 He ended His model prayer with these words: “For yours is the kingdom and the power and the glory forever. Amen” Matt. 6:13

Jesus told the ones He chose to follow Him another important part of prayer: Prayer that reaches God, begins and ends with ‘worship’!

James 1:17 teaches about prayer beginning with worship and praise also being a powerful part of our prayer life. “God is great and good. All that you and I are is entirely due to Him, the Giver of “every good gift and perfect gift.”

God will move mountains or stop the sun and moon to help one of His children. He loves us that much. But He also wants something from our prayers. What could we have to offer our heavenly Father who rules the universe? God seeks and longs for – our worship to Him! For all He does and gives to His children, we should praise and worship the Lord every day of our lives. The last verse in the book of Psalms says, “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD”!

The woman at Jacob’s well asked a question many might want to ask Christ today, ‘Where is the best place to worship’?

Christ gave her a great answer. He said, “But the hour is coming, and now is, when the true worshipers will worship the Father in spirit and truth; for the Father is seeking such to worship Him.” James 4:23

When Jesus was on earth, He told how religious people of that day made prayer into a form and argued about the right place to worship.. Do we pray formal, formatted, frigid, Pharisee minded prayers and think there is only one place to worship today? Jesus hears our prayers and complaints about where to worship as does the Holy Spirit that can be quenched when heartfelt prayers lose passion and worship is uninviting to the flow of the Holy Spirit. What is happening with prayer and worship in churches across America? Are revivals breaking out from sea to shining sea with people flocking to them for powerful prayer and worship that gives glory and honor to THEE? On a sad note, are revivals becoming a thing of the past with little hope of being revived with prayer, singing, praise, worship, and baptism of the Holy Spirit bringing in lost sheep and lives being rededicated to God across our country?

What will our answer be when we stand before Thee? Do we seek powerful prayer, praise, worship, and revival where the movement of the Holy Spirit, prayers answered, and miracles happening can be? Do we trust in He who walked on water and gave His life so from our sins … we can be free? Prayer and praise bring the blessing from God. He is with us wherever we worship and praise Him. Let us not stop serving, praying, worshiping, and having services to revive us again. The time is now to rise up, seek the Lord – worship and praise Him in everything, and pray for Holy Spirit filled revivals to begin.

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.