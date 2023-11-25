When we say the final two first principles, we are in reference to the final two of the lists of six that the Hebrew writer spoke of in Hebrews 6:1-2). We have previously given consideration to “repentance from dead works, faith toward God, the doctrine of baptisms and the doctrine of laying on of hands”. The two remaining are “resurrection of the dead, and of eternal judgment”. Let us now delve into these two “first principles of the oracles of God” (Heb. 5:12).

It is a fact that there were those of the first century who argued against there being a resurrection from the dead. There was often a great rivalry between the Pharisees and the Sadducees for this very reason. Matthew, Mark and Luke record the hypocritical attempt to catch the Lord with a hypothetical situation about one woman who had been married to each of seven brothers, concerning whose wife she would be in the resurrection. The account began with the statement that “the Sadducees, which say that there is no resurrection” asked him the question (Matt. 22:23, Mark 12:18,Luke 20:27). Later, the apostle Paul, knowing those differing views about the resurrection used it to his advantage. When a mob sought to kill Paul, the text says, “But when Paul perceived that the one part were Sadducees, and the other Pharisees, he cried out in the council Men and brethren I am a Pharisee, the son of a Pharisee: of the hope and resurrection of the dead I am called in question. And when he had so said, there arose a dissension between the Pharisees and the Sadducees: and the multitude was divided” (Acts 23:6-8). These two groups were, of course, differing factions within the Jewish religion, not that of Christians.

So, what was the views of the Christians concerning a resurrection from the dead? It is obvious that at least some among the Christians did not believe in a resurrection from the dead. That is evident from Paul’s letter to the church in Corinth. First Corinthians, chapter fifteen is knows as the resurrection chapter of the Bible. In this text Paul stated, “Now if Christ be preached that he rose from the dead, how say some among you that there is no resurrection of the dead? But if there be no resurrection of the dead, then is Christ not risen: And if Christ be not risen, then is our preaching vain, and your faith is also vain”. (I Cor. 15:12-14). Note a few passages of scripture showing the resurrection from the dead. Jesus said, “Marvel not at this: for the hour is coming, in the which all that are in the graves shall hear his voice, And shall come forth; they that have done good, unto the resurrection of life; and they that have done evil, unto the resurrection of damnation” (John 5:28-29). To those Corinthians, Paul had said, “In a moment, in the twinkling of an eye, at the last trump: for the trumpet shall sound, and the dead shall be raised incorruptible, and we shall be changed” (I Cor. 15:52). And, Paul had comforted the Thessalonian brethren with these words; “For this we say unto you by the word of the Lord, that we which are alive and remain unto the coming of the Lord shall not prevent them which are asleep. For the Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first” (I Thess. 4:15-16).

The resurrection is real! No resurrection, no salvation! An eternal judgment is the last of these first principles that the Hebrew Christians needed to accept and move on from. This is a first principle because there is so much evidence for the reality of such a judgement. The Hebrew writer stated a bit later, “And as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment” (Heb. 9:27). This is an appointment that man cannot cancel. It is a universal appointment, for Paul said, “For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ; that every one may receive the things done in his body, according to that he hath done, whether it be good or bad” (II Cor. 5:10). Paul told the Athenians on Mars Hill, “And the times of this ignorance God winked at; but now commandeth all men every where to repent: Because he hath appointed a day, in the which he will judge the world in righteousness by that man whom he hath ordained; whereof he hath given assurance unto all men, in that he hath raised him from the dead” (Act 17:30-31). Jesus made clear the concept of the judgment when he pictured the great judgment scene as recorded in Matthew, chapter twenty-five. He said, “When the Son of man shall come in his glory, and all the holy angels with him, then shall he sit upon the throne of his glory: And before him shall be gathered all nations: and he shall separate them one from another, as a shepherd divideth his sheep from the goats” (Matt. 25:31-32). Don’t let the judgment come up as a surprise, for it is real.

