Jesus Christ, during His Sermon on the Mount, told us how we should pray. This has been commonly referred to as the Lord’s Prayer. He said in Matthew 6:10, we should pray, “…Thy will be done on earth, as it is in heaven.” This emphasizes that when we pray, our prayers are to bring about the conformity of the Believer, to the will of God. Therefore, it is important that every Believer knows something about the will of God.

Jesus even said in Matthew 7:21, “not everyone that says unto me, Lord, Lord, shall enter into the Kingdom of Heaven; but he that doeth the will of my Father, which is in heaven.” A genuinely saved person is one that does the will of God. He is constantly living in obedience to the will of God as a normal course of life.

It is the will of God, that we judge not so we won’t be judged. Here God is referring to an unfavorable and condemning judgment.. We are not to judge the inner motivaters of another. We are not to judge another based on prejudiced information, particularly gossip. In the end, no man is good enough to judge another man.

It is the will of God, that every Believer seek first the Kingdom of God and His righteousness. As we continually do this, all that we need will be added to us. When our priority is spiritual, God will provide the material. Where God guides, He will provide. I am a witness on how God guides and provides.

It is the will of God, that when we give, whether to the Church or an individual, we do not blow a trumpet so that everybody knows what we have done. God’s will is to reward us openly when we give in secret.

It is the will of God, that when we fast, we also do that in secret. When we tell other people, we are fasting, that in itself is our reward. Only God should know we are fasting, and when we fast in secret, He will, again, reward us openly.

It is the will of God, for Believers to be the salt of the earth. Salt adds flavoring, acts as a preservative, melts coldness and heals wounds. The world is in such a mess because Believers have lost their effectiveness as salt. Jesus said in Matthew 5:13,”…If the salt has lost its flavour, wherewith, shall the earth be salted.”

it is also the will of God, for Believers to be the light of the world. This is the essential mission of the Believers to the world. Our light is to clearly shine forth into the darkness of human depravity. Darkness is the absence of light and darkness alone cannot dispel the light. But even the smallest light can dispel the greatest of darkness.

We can gain our flavour and light, by getting back to doing the will of God. A good place to start is Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount.

Next will focus on the will of God, as it relates to how the Church should operate.

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.